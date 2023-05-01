Patrick Roberts believes Sunderland's players can draw on last season’s play-off experience as they head to Preston North End this weekend.

Sunderland came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, with Luke O’Nien pullin one back and then Roberts grabbing an equaliser in the 95th minute.

Can Sunderland still make the play-offs?

The draw at the weekend has maintained the club’s unbeaten run in the league but has given them a slight disadvantage going into the final day of the season.

The Wearsiders now know that they must go to Deepdale on Bank Holiday Monday and beat Preston if they are to stand any chance of getting into the top six this season.

A win might not be enough for Tony Mowbray’s men, as depending on other results that happen today and Monday, teams picking up points can mean Sunderland still miss out.

Patrick Roberts on Sunderland’s play-off chances

Sunderland had to do the same thing last season; they headed to Morecambe on the final day of the season knowing a win would guarantee them a play-off spot, and they came out 1-0 winners before going on to seal promotion at Wembley.

However, it is different this season as it is not in Sunderland’s own hands, but Roberts is hoping that lightning can strike twice in terms of play-off success.

He said, via The Northern Echo: “We’ve done it last year and will do it this year and go right to the end and see what happens. We’ve had a good season, so hopefully it finishes in the right way.

“We can all hold our heads high and be proud of what we’ve done this season and that’s all we can ask for really.”

Sunderland only sealed promotion from League One last season, and it was likely their main aim was to stabilise the club after Alex Neil left and remain a Championship side next season, so whatever happens on Monday it has been a great season for the Black Cats.

Roberts added: “Sunderland fans want us to work hard and do our best. Make ourselves proud of this club. I was immensely proud to be part of the promotion last season, and we came into this season with no fear.

“We’ve tried to attack the league. If we come up short in the end, we come up short, but we always give our all until the end.”