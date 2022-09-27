Patrick Roberts highlights key figure as big reason behind recent Sunderland form

Patrick Roberts has credited Tony Mowbray for his recent upturn in good form.

The winger had believed he had fallen out of favour at the Stadium of Light following Alex Neil’s permanent switch to a back three formation.

But the appointment of Mowbray, and injuries to other attackers, has seen Roberts earn his way back into the Black Cats’ starting lineup.

The 25-year old has bagged two goals and one assists for the team, who currently sit 5th in the Championship table.

His two goals helped Sunderland earn all three points against Reading in a 3-0 win, with his assist also helping earn a 2-2 draw away to Watford right before the international break.

“It’s a team sport and I’ve come here and wanted to be here,” said Roberts, via the Sunderland Echo.

“It’s a great club and we had so much success last year.

“Coming into this season it was tough, it’s difficult when you’re not playing but you’ve got to keep that same morale and positivity because things change like this in football and suddenly you are starting games and have to step up to the mark.

“Like I said, that comes from the manager giving that belief in the squad and we have to step up when we are needed.”

12 quiz questions about Sunderland legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 What club did Sunderland sign Kevin Phillips from? Crystal Palace Fulham QPR Watford

Injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms opened up a space in the team for Roberts, who took his opportunity in the starting lineup well.

But with the pair both nearing a return to full fitness, the trio will have to fight for the two spaces leading the line in Mowbray’s side.

Up next for Sunderland is the visit of Preston North End to the Stadium of Light on 1 October.

The Verdict

Roberts’ good form came at an excellent time for Sunderland as it helped ease the transition to Mowbray as he replaced Alex Neil as manager.

Given the importance of Stewart and Simms to the team at the start of the season, it also helped the team get by without such key figures.

If he can continue to perform at this level then it can only be good for Sunderland, even with the pair set to make their comebacks soon.

Added competition for places will be a huge boost for Mowbray, who has had a similar situation develop in defence with Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese.