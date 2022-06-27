Patrick Roberts gives his verdict on Sunderland’s pre-season preparations

Sunderland returned to pre-season last week in preparation for their first season back in Championship following promotion via the play-offs last season.

The Black Cats will not only be looking to stay up in the Championship last season, but also will be trying to compete as far up the table as possible.

The club have had some important players commit their future to the club recently signing new contracts including Patrick Roberts, Lynden Gooch and Anthony Patterson.

For Roberts, this is one of his first full pre-seasons having had six loan spells so far during his career and he has spoken about the importance of the period for both himself and the team as he told the Chronicle: “Pre-season is important – I’ve not had many over the past few years being on loan, you don’t get a full pre-season. The manager has spoken to me about that, and making that important for me.

“Coming in on the first day was just as important for me as everyone else, something we’ve got to get through, it’s part and parcel of football. You’re going to have many more pre-seasons, so you’ve got to enjoy it, take what you can from it, build on it, and set a good stance for the rest of the season.”

What’s more, the 25-year-old has set himself the target of improving further next season meaning the preparation will be key for him as he said: “You only get better by playing games and being in a team where you can strive. That’s what I’ve got here, under a manager, teammates, and fans that will cheer you on every game, every day.

“I’ve got that and can only improve, and improve on last season. I’m fully capable and looking forward to seeing what I can do.”

The Verdict:

Whilst there is likely to be some further changes at Sunderland before the new season gets underway, you can understand why Roberts is looking forward to having the preparation ahead of the new season.

With the Black Cats having big aspirations for next season, it will be important to make sure they are ready from the first day of the season and can start on a strong note as the player alluded to himself.

Not only that but with the player setting himself a target to get better, he will be looking to pre-season with the hope that it will give his side the opportunity to work hard and get off to a good start.