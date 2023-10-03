Highlights Sunderland's impressive start to the EFL Championship season has been fueled by their investment in youthful players.

Winger Patrick Roberts is being linked with a move away from Sunderland, with Southampton showing continued interest.

Sunderland have offered Roberts a new contract in an attempt to retain him, and negotiations are ongoing with no set deadline.

Sunderland have made an encouraging start to the new EFL Championship season.

Under the tenure of Tony Mowbray, the Black Cats are one of the most in-form teams in the division, with four victories from their previous five games propelling them to fourth place in the table.

The Wearside outfit have continuously impressed since returning from the third tier at the start of last season. After narrowly missing out on back-to-back promotions following defeat in the play-off semi-finals to eventual champions Luton Town, they have started the current campaign in fine fashion, with sixteen points taken from their opening nine league games.

Sunderland’s heavy investment in youthful players has provided success in recent years, with the fearlessness of the Black Cats playing squad looking to continue as they push for a return to the Premier League.

With players catching the eye at the Stadium of Light, Football League World updates on the future of winger Patrick Roberts, as he continues to be linked with a move away from the North East of England.

What is the latest on Patrick Roberts?

It was reported by Sky Sports that Southampton had made a £5 million bid for Roberts on deadline day.

The 26-year-old registered five goals and seven assists in the second tier last campaign with Saints boss Russell Martin keen to add to his plethora of attacking talent, but the South Coast outfit failed to get a deal over the line.

Disappointment surely would have been felt with all associated at the St Mary’s Stadium, with Southampton unable to spend the large sums of money they received from the sales of James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento.

What is the latest on Southampton's pursuit of Patrick Roberts?

Journalist Darren Witcoop believes Southampton are still keeping a close eye on Roberts leading into the January transfer window, with the former Manchester City and Fulham man yet to sign an extension for the Roker Men.

The winger's contract on Wearside is due to expire next summer and with this in mind, the Black Cats may be open to parting ways to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Roberts could also make a move to the South Coast a priority, with former teammate Ross Stewert teaming up with Russell Martin this summer, as he looks to make his return in the near future from an achilles injury sustained in January at Sunderland.

What is Sunderland’s stance on the Patrick Roberts situation?

Witcoop also reported that Sunderland have offered Roberts a new contract in an attempt to hold onto a key component of their squad.

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed last month that negotiations had begun.

Reported by the Sunderland Echo Speakman said: "Yes, that conversation has been ongoing.

"I think that’s something that we will now pick back up. When you get to the latter end of the transfer window I think it’s always difficult to conclude those talks. We managed to do that with Luke (O’Nien).

"Patrick is a player that we’d like to retain. He’s been an outstanding performer for us on the pitch, and we’ll continue to have those conversations with Patrick and some other players."

Asked whether Southampton’s interest would make a renewal more difficult, Speakman added: "I don’t know, to be fair. Players are individuals and we shouldn’t be quick to make assumptions.

“It’s all down to what they would like and whether we can satisfy that. Our track record on that front is good, those conversations will run and there’s no required end line, really.”