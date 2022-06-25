Patrick Roberts explains factors behind Sunderland transfer decision

Patrick Roberts has revealed that Alex Neil was a key reason behind his decision to stay with Sunderland.

The winger joined the Black Cats on a short-term deal in January and played in 17 games as the side won promotion back to the Championship, with Roberts particularly impressing during the high pressure play-off games.

Therefore, it always seemed likely that Sunderland would look to keep the former Celtic man, and that’s proven to be the case, as he signed a two-year deal to remain at the Stadium of Light.

And, speaking to the club’s media, the 25-year-old opened up on why he was glad to be extending his stay on Wearside.

“My mind has always been made up about where I want to be and it feels amazing to be back after what we achieved last season. I’m pleased that we have done the deal early because I can now enjoy pre-season and get ready for the new campaign, which I felt was important.

“The Club and the staff, including the gaffer, have been amazing and now I just want to do my best for all of those people and take us even further forward.”

The verdict

Firstly, it makes sense for Sunderland to have extended Roberts’ stay as he proved last season that he is a very talented player.

Of course, this is a step up but there’s no doubt that he could still make a big impact on the team with his creativity and quality on the ball.

From the perspective of the player, he is clearly delighted to get the move sorted and he clearly feels happy to be playing for Neil and the staff, so it could be an exciting season ahead for Roberts.

