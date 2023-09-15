Patrick Roberts has been an integral component of Sunderland's attacking quartet in recent times.

The Fulham academy graduate has experienced an intriguing footballing journey across the continent before arriving on Wearside in 2022.

The 26-year-old made 19 appearances for the Cottagers before making the big-money move to Premier League giants Manchester City in 2015 for a reported £12 million fee.

Unable to break his way into the City XI, he spent two-and-a-half years on loan with Celtic, helping the Scottish giants lift three consecutive league titles and two Scottish Cups and League Cups, scoring 15 league goals and 11 assists in the process.

Subsequent loan moves proved to be less fruitful, however, as spells with Spanish side Girona, Norwich City, Middlesbrough, Derby County and finally Troyes in France were difficult for the talented winger.

In need of a fresh start, he joined Sunderland in January 2022 and helped the Black Cats secure promotion via the League One play-offs, scoring the winning goal in the semi-final second leg against Sheffield Wednesday.

Last season, meanwhile, proved to be his best in some time, thriving in Tony Mowbray's attacking side back in the second tier, scoring five goals with seven assists in a promising display that saw him become a nuisance for Championship defenders.

Looking to mount another promotion challenge, news is filtering out about Roberts' future at Sunderland and what could be in store following transfer interest this summer.

Sunderland offer Patrick Roberts contract extension

Roberts has been offered a new three-year contract following the closure of the transfer window, according to Sports Illustrated.

This comes after late interest from recently-relegated Southampton in the summer window with the Saints seeing a £5 million bid rejected for the winger while former teammate Ross Stewart made the move to the south coast on deadline day.

The former Man City man signed an initial six-month contract when he initially joined the club back in January 2022 before extending his stay the following summer.

While Roberts is yet to accept the offer, it is a smart step from Sunderland to tie down one of their most valuable assets, especially if Southampton are to come calling again in four months' time with the luxury of offering higher wages.

When will Roberts return from injury?

The 26-year-old limped off with an injury in the final 15 minutes of the 2-1 victory against Rotherham United back in August.

Roberts had started all three of the opening Championship fixtures but had been ruled out of action until after the international break due to a hamstring issue.

Phil Smith of the Sunderland Echo, however, states the winger could return to the fold for this weekend's trip to QPR after training this week.

Young midfielder Abdoullah Ba has taken up his spot on the right-hand side of the attack in his absence, recording an assist in the 5-0 hammering of Southampton last time out, meaning Mowbray will not need to rush Roberts back into the equation with a plethora of quality options at his disposal.

When does Patrick Robert's Sunderland contract expire?

Following the conclusion of his initial six-month contract, Roberts signed a two-year deal last summer after helping the Black Cats secure promotion back to the second tier.

The experienced winger, therefore, is into the final year of his contract with Southampton likely to be monitoring the situation in hopes of picking him up for a reduced fee in January or rather a free transfer next summer.

Due to his recent contributions in the famous red and white stripes, many other teams will be tempted to take a punt on the winger if his future on Wearside is not clarified imminently while Sunderland continue to build a long-term project with promotion the number one goal.