They did incredibly well to even get into the Championship's top six in the first place, but Sunderland simply just ran out of steam on Tuesday night against Luton Town in the play-offs.

The Black Cats took a one-goal advantage to Kenilworth Road following a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, but with a depleted defence the Wearsiders could not contain the Hatters aerially in the second encounter.

Goals from Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer secured Luton's passage to Wembley and left Sunderland's very young squad incredibly disappointed - they did however go down valiantly and they will be primed for a promotion push in 2023-24.

Whether head coach Tony Mowbray will be around to try and make that happen though is another matter, with reports claiming that he is fighting for his job with Francesco Farioli, Gerhard Struber and Matthias Jaissle all being looked at as potential replacements.

What have Lyndon Gooch and Patrick Roberts said after Sunderland defeat in play-offs?

Black Cats players are starting to post their season-ending messages on social media following defeat on Tuesday night in Bedfordshire, including Lyndon Gooch who featured 32 times in the Championship this past season.

"A bitter end to a brilliant season," Gooch wrote on Instagram.

"We’ve came a long way in the past year and nothing gives me more pride, than seeing the club in the shape that it is in now.

"Thank you for all the support this season, let’s give it a right go again next year! Ha’Way the Lads."

Patrick Roberts meanwhile, who scored five times and notched seven assists in 44 league outings, issued a more simple message to supporters.

"Thank you for all the support this season! We go again," Roberts said.

Will Lyndon Gooch and Patrick Roberts be at Sunderland next season?

You'd imagine that both players will have a part to play for whoever is in the dugout at the Stadium of Light next season.

Having started out as a winger earlier in his career, Gooch has started to shift back to a wing-back and also a right-back in a back four, with the occasional switch to left-back as well.

The 27-year-old is contracted to Sunderland for another season so he should be in and around the first-team picture, and Roberts is in the same situation.

The winger signed a new two-year contract last summer and has pretty much stepped his performances up a level in the Championship, so you'd imagine that he will be wanted by either Mowbray or his potential replacement next season.