Patrick Bauer’s situation at Preston North End becomes clearer after blow v Nottingham Forest

After impressively becoming the first team to beat Bournemouth last week, Preston North End were unable to follow that up at Nottingham Forest.

The Lilywhites ended up losing 3-0 away at The City Ground, courtesy of a brace from Lewis Grabban, and yet another goal for Jack Colback.

Lasting just 20 minutes, Patrick Bauer was forced off because of an injury, with the score still level at that point.

The 29-year-old has been a consistent performer in Preston’s backline this season, proving to be a real dominant force.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post after the game, Preston boss Frankie McAvoy spoke to the media about Bauer and the extent of his injury: “Pat’s Achilles was a bit sore.

“It was one we had a little bit of concern about before the game but Pat said he was fit and ready to play.

“He just over stretched it and it’s the one he had the injury with last year.

“It’s not as serious as the last one but he felt it when he over stretched and we couldn’t take chances with him.

“The disappointing thing is that when Pat went off we conceded three goals.”

The verdict

It is never a good time to lose a dependable defender, but this two-week international break will give him good time to make significant progress.

Bauer has started the last 14 games for McAvoy’s side and has been displaying his class and importance each week.

12 of Preston’s 22 goals conceded have come when Bauer has not been on the pitch and considering that the German defender has played the vast majority of the season, it very much highlights his importance.

Preston do have capable options in his absence, but ultimately, they are a better outfit when Bauer is in the side.