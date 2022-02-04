Patrick Bauer starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Hull on Saturday

Preston North End were solid enough to hold Millwall to a draw at the Den in midweek and they’ll be eager to continue picking up points on their travels as they take on Hull this Saturday.

The Lilywhites have looked sharper and full of more attacking verve since Ryan Lowe took over and despite the former Plymouth boss no longer being unbeaten as manager at Deepdale, he has still got them playing some good football and picking up the points.

In midweek, he rotated his side in order to ensure that plenty of his regular squad had a well-deserved rest. Now, those that missed out against the Lions could come back into the fold here.

With Daniel Johnson also coming back from international duty, there could be a few changes to the lineup. So who will start for the Lilywhites in this clash?

There doesn’t seem to be too many fresh injury concerns for PNE apart from the issues they already knew they had. The changes then here could be simply in terms of fitness and trying to field the best possible side.

Starting at the front, Ched Evans featured in midweek but wasn’t at his usual battling best and whilst he could certainly offer a physical presence upfront for the club at the weekend, Cameron Archer could instead be given the nod alongside Riis. The Aston Villa loanee offers more pace in attack and alongside the Dane and the two could really go at the Tigers defence on Saturday.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Preston North End players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Paul Gallagher Yes No

Behind them is the only real unclear choice. Daniel Johnson would surely get the nod over Ali McCann here – and he probably will if he is fit enough – but having featured for Jamaica and only just joined back up with the club, Ryan Lowe may not throw him straight back in. If that is the case, then the Northern Ireland man should hold onto his CAM position.

In the centre of the field, Alan Browne will surely come back into the mix after a rest in midweek. He has been lively in recent games and it should be a straight swap between him and Ryan Ledson. In terms of wing-backs, Greg Cunningham has offered a lot on the left recently but he too may be in need of a rest. If that is the case, Josh Earl can come in. Finally, at the back, Liam Lindsay was decent against Millwall and kept a clean sheet but if Patrick Bauer is available then he will no doubt come in.