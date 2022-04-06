Patrick Bauer reacts to Preston’s victory over bitter rivals Blackpool

Preston defender Patrick Bauer revealed his delight as the team saw off rivals Blackpool at Deepdale last night.

There was a real excitement in the build-up to the fixture and a packed out crowd saw North End pick up three points, and get revenge for their defeat earlier in the season against the Seasiders, thanks to a Cameron Archer goal.

It was a significant win for Ryan Lowe’s men considering what it meant to the support, so the players have been enjoying the praise that has come their way today.

And, taking to Twitter, Bauer posted a message and shared images from the win.

“Enjoyable night under the lights at Deepdale.”

The result means Preston jumped above their rivals in the table and whilst they are currently 13th in the table, it seems a play-off push is unlikely as they trail sixth place by eight points with just six fixtures to play.

North End are back in action this weekend when they take on QPR at home, with Bauer likely to start again.

The verdict

This was a great night for Lowe, the players and the fans as they have been waiting a long time to come up against Blackpool at home in the league and the game didn’t disappoint.

The atmosphere was fantastic and the team picked up the three points, so Bauer is understandably pleased with how it went.

He can also be pleased with his individual performance as he was strong at the back in keeping the Blackpool attack quiet as Preston kept a clean sheet.

