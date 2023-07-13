Leeds United got their 2023/24 pre-season preparations underway as they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United.

The club, under new manager Daniel Farke, has begun preparations for the new season in the Championship but has yet to add to its squad.

Since the opening of the transfer window, Leeds’ summer has consisted of deciding which players could potentially leave the football club.

The Yorkshire outfit has already lost several key players, and it is expected more will follow between now and the transfer deadline.

One player who looks likely to leave Elland Road in this transfer window is forward Patrick Bamford.

What is the latest on Patrick Bamford’s future?

Farke is keen to reshape this Leeds squad that he has taken over, which means not everyone is guaranteed a place in his squad.

But with Bamford, it isn’t a case of him not being part of Farke’s plans; it is more the fact that he is ready to leave the club.

The 29-year-old has been an important player for the Yorkshire outfit, netting 16 goals to help Leeds to promotion. He then scored 17 times in the top flight as Bielsa’s side recorded a ninth-place finish in the Premier League.

However, the last couple of seasons haven’t gone as perfectly as before, with the forward missing large parts of the season through injury, and when he has been fit, he hasn’t reached the same heights as before.

But as we head into a new season, it has been claimed by the Daily Mail, that Bamford is ready to leave the club this summer.

“Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is evaluating his squad with the likes of Patrick Bamford ready to leave the club. Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca are also the subject of interest from several clubs. Farke is looking to bring in some players he knows well and some he has worked with in the past.”

So, with a potential exit on the cards, could this be the time for fellow Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt to get a run in the starting XI.

Why is Patrick Bamford’s exit a good thing for Joe Gelhardt?

Leeds are a side that is not well stocked in the attacking department, so if Bamford were to leave, it would leave them quite light in that area.

Of course, Farke would ideally like to bring in a replacement, but that replacement could depend on the impact Gelhardt can have on this team.

The 21-year-old has been at Leeds since 2020, but in his three years at the club, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular.

Most of his 41 appearances for the club have come from him appearing off the bench, as he’s been in the pecking order behind Bamford and Rodrigo.

Gelhardt just spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Sunderland, where he netted three times in 18 games. But it was a period where he was able to show at times why he was bought by Leeds at such a young age.

Using WhoScored.com, Gelhardt produced his best return for goals in a season, with a shots per game ratio of 1.7. While he also averaged 0.9 key passes per game for the Black Cats, and averaged 0.7 dribbles per game.

The young forward wasn’t afraid to do the dirty work either, with him averaging 1.2 tackles per game for the Championship club, and he made 0.7 clearances per game as well. Gelhardt managed a successful passing rate of 79.2% in his six months at the club.

These are not standout stats, but there is progress for a player who is still learning and adapting.

So, if Bamford does depart Leeds, this is the perfect time for Farke to give the 21-year-old an opportunity in the first team. While it also presents Gelhardt with the fuel he needs to think that the number nine spot in this Leeds team could easily be his.

Gelhardt featured in the club’s first pre-season game, and he now needs to more than ever show that he is more than good enough to play in the Championship for Leeds rather than be sent out on loan to another team.