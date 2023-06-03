It was an incredibly disappointing season for Leeds United this year as they were relegated from the Premier League.

The Whites will return to the Championship following just three years in the top flight after they finished 19th in the table, with Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road condemning them to relegation.

Sam Allardyce became the club's third manager of the season when he replaced Javi Gracia in early May, with the Spaniard dismissed after just 12 games in charge after taking over from Jesse Marsch in February, but the 68-year-old was unable to prevent their relegation, picking up just one point from his four games.

Allardyce looks set to leave the club, while there is also uncertainty over the ownership situation as current owner Andrea Radrizzani waits to discover whether the proposed takeover by the San Francisco 49ers will go ahead.

Whoever takes over at Elland Road will inherit a group of players who have significantly underperformed this season and Allardyce is said to have been "shocked at the Leeds players' inability to put up a fight as they plummeted towards relegation".

One of those that has failed to deliver this campaign is striker Patrick Bamford and his future seems uncertain heading into the summer.

What is the latest on Patrick Bamford's Leeds United situation?

Bamford joined the Whites from Middlesbrough in July 2018 for a fee of £7 million, rising to £10 million.

He played a crucial role in their promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020 and also impressed in their first year back in the top flight, scoring 17 goals in 38 games.

However, Bamford has had his career disrupted by injury in recent years and he has also suffered a decline in form, scoring just nine goals and providing four assists in 32 appearances in all competitions this season.

Bamford has come under criticism for his performances in recent months and journalist Phil Hay revealed that the club may decide to sell him this summer.

"Leeds might have to think about saving Patrick Bamford from himself," Hay wrote in The Athletic.

"This has been another extremely difficult year for him and there are surely only so many times you can dangle him in front of a crowd who are trying to be patient but seriously struggling.

"It will look ridiculous if next season continues in the same vein."

There is no doubt that Bamford has proven himself to be a prolific Championship goalscorer over the years and he would be capable of doing a job for the Whites next term, but his departure may be the best option for both parties this summer.