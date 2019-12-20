Patrick Bamford v Aleksandar Mitrovic: A closer look at the two men expected to be leading the line when Leeds United visit Fulham

Leeds United face Fulham tomorrow at Craven Cottage with the hosts looking to bridge the gap to the automatic promotion places, while Leeds are looking for the opposite.

The Whites travel to Craven Cottage knowing that a win will see them stay at least 10 points clear of third place and potentially stretch the gap to thirteen points if results go their way tomorrow.

It has been a great season for Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds as they look to rectify their capitulation last season by clinching automatic promotion at the second time of asking. One key issue that has plagued Bielsa’s side is their lack of cutting edge in the final third despite all the chances they create.

The opposite cannot be said about Fulham who have serious firepower in Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ivan Cavaleiro, amongst others, but have the opposite problem which is that they are struggling defensively.

This makes for an interesting matchup at the Cottage tomorrow and the focus will be squarely on the two frontmen for the respective sides, Mitrovic and Patrick Bamford.

The focus on these two was noted by Marcelo Bielsa in his pre-match press conference, where he was quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post as saying: “He’s a great forward. Bamford also. They are goal scorers. They are very aggressive players. You have to take care of them.”

There are definite similarities between the two but also clear differences that can be pointed out. Here, we take a look at the two strikers looking to fire their team to a much-needed victory for different reasons…

Both forwards are crucial members to their sides, with Bamford being an ever-present so far this season and Mitrovic missing just one game all season in the Championship.

Both sides are built around their influence and attacks would not come to anything without their input on matters. This has led to the Leeds man scoring nine league goals this season while Mitrovic has a whopping 16 to his name.

There has been much criticism laid at Bamford’s feet this season as he went on a 10-game goal drought with Eddie Nketiah not getting a look-in, but he has turned this form around of late, scoring five in his last seven for the Whites. Mitrovic has scored 48% of the Cottagers goals this season (33) while Bamford has scored just 25% of Leeds’ tally (35).

With their goals tally, there also comes the number of ‘expected goals’ the players have, and Mitrovic leads the way with an impressive 14.9, meaning he is strongly outperforming and scoring chances that not many in this division are expected to tuck away. Meanwhile, Bamford is seriously underperforming his xG as he stands at 13.72, which is largely down to missing constant chances whilst on his dry spell between September and November.

A frontman has to do much more than score goals, especially in teams looking to dominate possession like Scott Parker’s side and Marcelo Bielsa’s. Bamford has registered two assists this term while Mitrovic has just one, but there is no doubting that the pair are integral to attacking buildups as their passing statistics suggest. Bamford has a passing accuracy of 77.2% and Mitrovic is well clear of him on 84.7%, however, both players are demonstrating great link-up play to spearhead attacks and bring others into attacks. It has to be said that Mitrovic is clearly more of a physical presence than Bamford based on sheer stature, so it becomes harder for defenders to dispossess him.

This physicality mismatch also trickles into the percentage of aerial duels won for the duo, as Bamford has an average of 29.2% while Mitrovic is ahead with 37.5%. This comes as no surprise given the type of strikers the pair are, as Bamford is much more comfortable with the ball at his feet and using dribbling to beat defenders rather than brute force.

The two can barely be separated in terms of activity inside the box as Bamford has registered 97 touches in the box to Mitrovic’s 94. Bamford and Mitrovic are both averaging more than four touches in the box per game and given their goalscoring form at the moment, that spells danger for any team.

It is sure to be a very interesting matchup at Craven Cottage and while the figures stack up certainly in the Serbian international’s favour, the mismatch of defensive capabilities is sure to balance matters much more. Fulham (24) have conceded 11 more goals than the Whites (13) this season and only scored two more.

Two possession-based teams will be keen to supply service to their red-hot strikers and it is hard to call which number nine will come out on top.