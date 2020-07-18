Patrick Bamford sends determined message to Leeds United fans after securing PL return

Leeds United secured promotion to the Premier League after Huddersfield Town beat West Brom in the Championship last night.

A late goal from Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe saw Huddersfield claim a 2-1 win over 2nd-place West Brom. It was a goal that could well ensure Huddersfield’s Championship safety, but a goal that ultimately sent Leeds into the Premier League.

With two games of the season left Marcelo Bielsa will be urging his side to see out the season, and step up into the top-flight as Champions. Posting on his Instagram this morning, Patrick Bamford sent this determined message to fans:

The striker has been one of Leeds’ most contested players this season. He’s been the talk of almost every game – be it good or bad – but on the whole, most Leeds fans have warmed to the 26-year-old.

He’s scored 16 goals from 43 Championship appearances so far this season and has become a completely new player under Bielsa, who’s distinct fitness requirements has seen Bamford become one of the most hard-working forwards in the league.

Many expect Bielsa to recruit a new striker in the summer though. For all of Bamford’s hard work in the Championship, he could yet play a back-up role for Leeds next season.

The verdict

Bamford is a very likeable footballer. He’s faced mounds of criticism throughout the season, yet he’s never once let his head or his work-rate drop.

He’ll no doubt get his chance in the top-flight next season, but if Leeds sign some striking competition, it could prove to be the making or breaking of Bamford.