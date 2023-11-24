Highlights Patrick Bamford reveals Sam Allardyce's criticism of Leeds United's defending and his disappointment in Bamford's performance after the 2-1 loss to Man City.

Leeds United currently sits third in the Championship table under manager Daniel Farke, aiming for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Despite being back to full health, Bamford has struggled to impress and needs to improve his performance to secure a prominent role in the Leeds team.

Patrick Bamford has opened up on Sam Allardyce’s brief spell as Leeds United manager at the end of the previous campaign.

The veteran coach arrived in the closing stages of the season in a bid to help steer the Whites clear of relegation to the Championship.

The Yorkshire outfit were unsuccessful in their last-ditch attempt to avoid the drop, with Allardyce overseeing three defeats and one draw in his four games as manager.

The first defeat was a 2-1 loss away to Manchester City, before earning a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United.

Losses against West Ham and Tottenham ultimately consigned the team to a 19th place finish in the table, ending the club’s three-year stint back in the Premier League.

Allardyce was replaced following their relegation, with Daniel Farke taking the reins of the first team squad for life in the second tier.

What did Sam Allardyce say to Patrick Bamford?

Speaking on the My Mate’s A Footballer podcast, Bamford revealed the criticism he received from Allardyce following the 2-1 loss to Man City.

The forward admitted that he knew he hadn’t played his best, but explained that Allardyce made sure to let him know his thoughts on the player’s performance.

“When we got Big Sam in, [he] just basically told us we’re [expletive] at defending, just told us we need to sort this out,” said Bamford, via MOT Leeds.

“We played Man City away, after the game I was like ‘wow, I’ve not done anything that game’ and I felt like [expletive].

“And he came up to me and he goes ‘never play like that for me again’, I was like ‘alright’.

“When I’ve been [expletive], I know more than anyone, I don’t need telling.”

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are now aiming to make an immediate return to the top flight at the first attempt under their new manager.

Farke has overseen a positive first half of the campaign so far, with the team currently sitting third in the Championship table.

The Whites won their last three games prior to the November international break, which saw them close the gap to the automatic promotion places to eight points.

Farke’s side are hoping to put further pressure on Leicester City and Ipswich Town when they return to league action on Friday night, before everyone else’s fixtures on Saturday.

Victory for Leeds over Rotherham United would bring them to within five points of the league leaders, and eight points ahead of the chasing pack outside the play-off places.

What next for Patrick Bamford?

Bamford has struggled with fitness issues in the recent past, but finds himself down the pecking order of Farke’s first team squad even as he’s got back to full health.

With Georginio Rutter set to be out absent through injury this weekend, perhaps that gives the forward a chance to get a start in the team.

However, Bamford has struggled to impress when given minutes so far this season, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Farke opt for a different solution to Rutter’s absence.

Bamford really needs to up his game if he is to get back into a prominent role in the Leeds team in the near future.