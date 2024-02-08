Highlights Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford reveals fans showed up at his house after his penalty miss v Newcastle cost the team points.

The incident highlights the pressures players face and the need for player safety and security.

Some fans taking their love for the team too far can have negative consequences for players and their families.

Patrick Bamford has opened up on an incident involving supporters after Leeds United’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle United last season, when supporters showed up at his house to intimidate him and his family.

The Whites were fighting for their safety in the Premier League, and needed a result at home against Eddie Howe’s side.

But two Callum Wilson penalties secured a point for Newcastle at Elland Road, which played a role in sending Leeds back into the Championship.

Bamford missed a penalty of his own in the game when Leeds were leading 1-0, which eventually would hurt the club’s chances of remaining in the Premier League.

A win wouldn’t have made a difference in the end, but the disappointing result left Leeds in a difficult position in the table that they failed to overcome in games against West Ham and Tottenham when the pressure was on.

Bamford reveals Leeds fans surrounded his house

Bamford revealed that supporters showed up at his house following the draw against Newcastle last May, when his second penalty miss of the season cost the club three points.

He described the incident that required a discussion with his sports psychologist, highlighting the pressures players are put under at the highest level.

“As I turn into the drive to get in, I can’t even get to the gate, there’s two cars blocking it,” said Bamford, via the My Mate’s a Footballer podcast.

“They had their windows open.

“I went to put my window down and as I did, they put their windows open and just stared at me.

“Then the gate opened because my dad had opened it and they drove off.

“I think it was a culmination of the last few weeks.

“I took a lot of flak for it, rightly or wrongly.

“The way they expressed it was crazy.

“I rang [Bamford’s sports psychologist] literally straight after that happened.

“He was like, ‘How do you feel?’

“I said, ‘I’m not upset about the abuse, I’m angry that someone’s come to the house and done that’.

“The club were good, they ended up putting security on the house for the whole night.

“I was like, ‘How do I explain to Michaela — don’t worry, everything’s safe’, even though we’re sitting there with security and a security dog outside the house all night.”

Bamford's redemption arc at Leeds

Bamford started this season struggling with fitness issues and returned to find Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe in good form, limiting his opportunities. There was another penalty miss in a 1-0 defeat at Stoke City, Bamford's third miss on the bounce. At the point he blazed his penalty over, the game was 0-0.

Patrick Bamford's goals in 2024 Opponent (Home or Away) Competition Final Score Birmingham City (H) Championship 3-0 Peterborough United (A) FA Cup 0-3 Cardiff City (A) Championship 0-3 Norwich City (H) Championship 1-0

The 30-year-old has only made five starts in the Championship this term, but in 2024, he has come back into the fold and replaced Piroe in Daniel Farke's attack. He has contributed with three goals and one assist in the Championship since the turn of the year.

He also earned plaudits for his impressive FA Cup third round volley against Peterborough United, which showed that he has got back to playing his best after a difficult previous couple of campaigns.

Minority of Leeds fans have taken this too far

Football supporters can absolutely take their love of their team too far, and Bamford is right to open up on these incidents and push them into the limelight.

A player should feel safe in their home, and this kind of behaviour can also have an impact on their family.

A relegation fight means a lot is on the line, and that will bring up a lot of emotions from players and supporters alike, which is what makes football so great. But this takes it too far, even if it is just a small minority of an otherwise quite large fanbase surrounding the club.