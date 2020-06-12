Patrick Bamford relays Leeds United’s focus

Patrick Bamford has underlined the focus of the Leeds United squad, as they look to write their name into Elland Road history by delivering a Premier League return.

Leeds sit top of the Championship table and after a break of over three months, they will look to hit the ground running as the season resumes for them on June 21st with a trip to Cardiff City.

Last year, Leeds were in a similar battle and let automatic promotion slip late in the day before crashing out of the play-offs in dramatic fashion.

This year, they are looking to right the wrongs of last season and Bamford has offered an insight into the squad’s mindset.

“We know what the Championship’s like,” Bamford told the BBC.

“We’re quietly confident that we have the ability to do it, and we’ve learned from our mistakes, but we’ve still got to prove it.

“To get a real go at the Premier League, this is a brilliant chance, so we’re not letting anything get in the way of our focus.”

Bamford has been excellent for Leeds this season, scoring 13 goals and registering a further two assists.

He scored the last goal for the Whites pre-postponement in a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town, which lifted Marcelo Bielsa’s side to the top of the Championship table.

A point separates Leeds and West Brom at the Championship’s summit, but both hold a handsome lead over third-placed Fulham.

The Verdict

Leeds look an incredibly focused group ahead of the restart and there won’t be many backing against Marcelo Bielsa’s side for promotion from here.

Last season’s collapse might’ve actually served them well and you can see just how driven the group are when you hear them talk.

The remaining nine games will be tough mentally and physically, but Leeds seem ready to hit it head on.

