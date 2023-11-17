Highlights Patrick Bamford discusses his positive relationship with Leeds United teammate Georginio Rutter and compliments Rutter's performance this season.

Bamford embraces competition and acknowledges the importance of pushing each other to improve.

Leeds United is currently in third place in the Championship table, and Bamford's return to full fitness could strengthen their promotion chances.

Patrick Bamford has opened up on his relationship with Leeds United teammate Georginio Rutter.

Rutter has proven to be the starting option for Daniel Farke so far this season, with Bamford starting none of their opening 16 games of this campaign.

The Englishman struggled with injury issues to start the new term, but has made his way back to full fitness in recent weeks.

However, all eight of his appearances in the Championship have come as a substitute.

The 30-year-old has yet to contribute a goal or assist from 107 minutes of league action with the Yorkshire outfit.

How has Patrick Bamford handed Georginio Rutter competition?

Speaking on the My Mate’s A Footballer podcast, Bamford opened up on his relationship with Rutter.

The striker highlighted his teammate’s positive attitude and personality, and complimented Rutter for performing well in the team so far this season.

“I guess we play with one striker, so Georginio at the minute but he’s playing quite well to be fair to him,” said Bamford.

“I don’t mind it [the competition].

“There’s sometimes I’ve been in positions [and thought], ‘this guy, he’s not a particularly nice guy off the pitch either’, not Georginio, but clubs I’ve been at.

“Georgi, he’s a funny guy and is a really nice lad.

“When I was younger, coming up and trying to get into that top dog position, I was always competing and making sure I scored more or trained better than them.

“To be honest it hasn’t really changed much, so now that I’m a little bit older, they’re almost looking up to me the younger ones.

“I still do the same, I make sure that I’m training better and scoring more in training.

“I think in the end of it, it pushes them as well because if they’re feeling how I felt when I was younger then they’re going to be trying as well so it’s just going to improve everyone.”

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Rutter has contributed three goals and five assists for Leeds so far this campaign, striking up a strong partnership with new signing Joel Piroe.

The pair have been key parts of Farke’s side as the Whites look to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds are third in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the top two Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

The team earned three wins in a row going into the final international break of the calendar year.

Next up for the Yorkshire outfit is a clash away to Rotherham United on 24 November.

Can Patrick Bamford earn his way back into the Leeds team?

Bamford’s fitness issues have hurt the last year or so of his career, falling down the pecking order at Leeds as a result.

At this stage of his career perhaps he is comfortable playing as a second-choice striker.

All things considered, there is nothing wrong with Bamford taking that attitude after competing in senior football for the last 10 or 11 years.

Having him as a secondary choice is a strong option for Farke, and the club will be hoping he is now back up to full speed as that would be a big boost to their promotion chances.