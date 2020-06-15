Patrick Bamford offers honest response to Leeds United player’s promotion message

Patrick Bamford believes that Adam Forshaw probably got a “little bit carried away” after recently sending a confident promotion message to Leeds United fans.

Leeds remain on the cusp of winning automatic promotion to the Premier League this season, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side sitting top of the Championship table ahead of the final nine games of the season.

The Whites sit seven points clear of third place ahead of this weekend’s clash with Cardiff City, therefore a long-awaited return to the Premier League looks to be well on the cards for Leeds.

Speaking on the Leeds That podcast, Forshaw has recently insisted that he thinks his teammates will “romp it” on their way towards promotion, delivering a confident message to fans.

These comments left plenty of Leeds fans accusing Forshaw of tempting fate, especially after witnessing their side fall short of promotion in heartbreaking fashion last term.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has admitted that he thinks Forshaw got a “little bit carried away” when making his latest comments.

Bamford said: “I think Adam’s probably got a little bit carried away there. Because we know what the Championship’s like. If you’d have looked at last year, we were in a great position, then we just petered off, and that was a real disappointment.

“It just shows that the Championship is about consistency, so it’s never a forgone conclusion. Obviously we’re quietly confident that we have the ability to do it, and we’ve learnt from our mistakes, but we’ve still got to prove it. And we’ve still got to play a lot of decent teams. Nothing’s decided yet.”

Leeds return to action with a trip to South Wales on Sunday afternoon, as they look to resume their season and start off strongly.

The Verdict

I found it bizarre when Forshaw made those comments as he seemed quite cocky in many ways.

Leeds may sit in a very good position at the moment, but they are only seven points clear with some tough matches still to play.

It only takes a couple of defeats here and there, and Fulham could be right back in the mix for automatic promotion.