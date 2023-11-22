Highlights Patrick Bamford is struggling for form and has yet to make a start or score for Leeds United this season after a strong performance in the previous Premier League campaign.

Mateo Joseph, a 20-year-old striker, has been impressing for England U20's and could potentially replace Bamford in the matchday squad if he continues to perform well.

Joseph has a proven goal-scoring record in the Premier League 2 and could be given a chance to prove himself in the Championship if Bamford's struggles persist.

Given the recent form of 20-year-old Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph, Patrick Bamford could be forgiven for worrying about his place in the matchday squad for their upcoming fixtures.

Youngster Joseph is yet to appear for the Whites' first-team this season but has impressed on international duty with England U20's recently, and he could force an out of form Bamford out of the squad if he continues to impress and Bamford continues to struggle for the Elland Road outfit.

Bamford is yet to make a start or score for Leeds this season, a far cry from his form during the 2020/21 Premier League campaign which saw him score 17 goals and earn a call-up to the England squad.

How has Patrick Bamford performed for Leeds United this season?

Bamford missed the opening stages of Leeds' campaign with a hamstring injury and only returned to the fold at the end of September.

Since returning to the side, he's yet to make a start, with all eight of his appearances coming from the bench so far this season while he has amassed a meagre 99 minutes of Championship football, a staggering fall from grace for a player who scored 17 Premier League goals and gained an England cap in September 2021.

He also missed a penalty in Leeds' 1-0 loss to Stoke City, hardly helping his cause in pushing for a spot in the starting XI.

In truth, Bamford has struggled in recent years, scoring just four goals in 28 Premier League games last season and two in nine during the previous campaign. Leeds dropping to the Championship could have been a blessing in disguise for Bamford, a chance to play regular football and score goals in a league he knows well. However, it hasn't quite worked out like that so far under manager Daniel Farke.

He will need to make an impact soon and start scoring or he could even lose his place on the bench in weeks to come.

How has Mateo Joseph performed this season and how good could he be for Leeds United?

The 20-year-old picked up an injury in pre-season but has recovered recently and is back among the goals. He's scored two in two for Leeds U21's in their Premier League 2 campaign and scored for England U20's in their recent 3-2 win over Germany in the Elite League.

Joseph is yet to make a first-team matchday squad this season, but he's no stranger to playing at that level after making six appearances for the club last season, including three in the Premier League. He's yet to score for the senior side, but if he's given a chance in the Championship this season, it would be no surprise to see him find the back of the net at some point.

The Spanish-born striker notched 15 goals in 19 Premier League 2 games for Leeds United last term, showing he's got a knack for finding the back of the net.

The Championship is a huge step up from U21's football, but given the chance, Joseph will be looking to show he's capable of making that step-up. Bamford's poor form may just lead to Joseph earning the chance to show it.