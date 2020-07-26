Patrick Bamford makes Leeds United admission following promotion

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has admitted that he still hasn’t realised how big of an achievement promotion is for the club.

The forward has been a key part of the Whites’ success and despite a lot of criticism throughout the season, he showed why he is so important to Marcelo Bielsa.

Now, the striker will be heading to the Premier League with the club and after scoring 17 goals in the Championship last season, it’s doubtful that he’ll be out of the reckoning just because they’re playing in a higher league.

Bamford has expressed that he and his team mates will not realise the kind of feat they’ve achieved at the club until after they retire.

Speaking to Leeds United’s official website, Bamford said: “I don’t think we realise just how much we’ve achieved, there has been 16 years of heartache and we’ve managed to bring Premier League football back and until we retire from playing, I don’t think we’ll realise what kind of feat we’ve achieved here.

“I’m proud and I know the lads are proud, it has been a long season, but we deserve it.”

The Verdict

What a brilliant speaker and ambassador for Leeds, he always says what he thinks and Bamford has never once hidden away from any sort of criticism throughout his time at the club.

The way he’s handled himself has been impressive, and his goalscoring tally this season speaks for itself, and it shows why Marcelo Bielsa must give him an opportunity to shine in the system, even in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see who comes in over the Summer transfer window, but there’s no reason why he can’t stay and play a crucial part in the next year.