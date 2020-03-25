Patrick Bamford lifts the lid on what Leeds United squad are being told to do during self-isolation

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has admitted that the training he and his teammates are currently undertaking in self-isolation is completely different from their normal routine.

Like all other football, Leeds’ operations have been postponed as a result of the current outbreak of Coronavirus, with the date in which the season will resume still seemingly far from certain.

Even so, Bamford, like all players, is having to keep fit during this time in preparation for a return to action, although it seems the uncertainty about just when that will be is not making things easy for the Leeds attacker.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5Live’s Monday Night Club about what it has been like training at home, Bamford said: “It’s completely different. The hardest bit is that we’re obviously trying to stay fit.

“The club have been brilliant and we’re being sent a program every night that we need to complete the following day, but we don’t know what we’re aiming for because we don’t know when we’re going to be back.

“That’s a tough one because you’re gearing yourself up but you don’t know when for.”

Explaining how Leeds have been monitoring the progress of Bamford and the rest of his teammates from afar, the 26-year-old continued: “We are just carrying on that diet that we had at the club, but we’re still weighed every morning and have to send pictures of our weight so it’s as close as it can be to if we were in training.

“We got told to download the Adidas running app so they can monitor distance, time and everything.

“Day by day it’s roughly what you would do in a training session – obviously you don’t have the change in direction or intensity but we’re doing the same load-wise so that we’re ready when we do go back.”

When football does resume, Leeds will restart the campaign top of the Championship table, seven points clear of third-placed Fulham, with Bamford having scored 13 goals in 36 league appearances this season.

The Verdict

The uncertainty around when the season resumes won’t be making things any easier for footballers here.

On the one hand, it is hard to know exactly what intensity they will need to train at exactly, given they will not want to risk wearing themselves out just before the season does eventually get back underway again.

On the flipside to that, they do not want to risk not doing enough at the minute, on the very slim chance that things do resume earlier than expected.

Whatever happens, it does seem to be an encouraging sign that clubs are taking this situation seriously with the training regimes they are giving their players, which does at least suggested they are being managed in the correct way as they look to find the right balance of work they need to be doing in the current circumstances.

