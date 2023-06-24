As Leeds United are set to head into a new era under the stewardship of the 49ers Enterprises and a yet to be decided fourth manager this calander year, one man whose future at the club remains uncertain is Patrick Bamford.

In a dismal season at Elland Road, Bamford was unable to find the form needed to keep Leeds in the Premier League with just four goals in 28 league appearances.

Despite that, Bamford has scored goals in the top-flight for Leeds in recent years, too, making him a potential target for top-flight clubs this summer.

So, as the Whites prepare for a big rebuild in an attempt to return to the top-flight, what are the latest reports and opinions on Patrick Bamford's future?

Latest Patrick Bamford transfer news

Bamford to leave Leeds?

On Friday afternoon, a report from the Daily Mail hinted that the 29-year-old may be one of many high profile players who depart Elland Road ahead of the new Championship season.

Indeed, it is claimed that it could happen soon as the 49ers Enterprises takeover becomes official.

Some reports have suggested that this could come as soon as next week, so it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Bamford.

Leeds urged to keep hold of Bamford

Despite the above speculation concerning Bamford's future at Leeds United, not everybody is on the same page in the sense that he should be sold.

Indeed, when we spoke to former England international and Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer, he urged the Whites to convince Bamford to remain at Elland Road this summer in an effort to help them get back up.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said on Bamford: "I think Leeds should keep Patrick Bamford this summer."

"Leeds will hope he can stay fit and fire them back to the Premier League next season."

Bamford has previously scored goals at Championship level, so Palmer's comments are understandable.

Should Leeds and Bamford part ways?

On the flip side of Palmer's comments, The Athletic's Phil Hay believes that Bamford and Leeds parting ways could be the right move this summer.

Hay recently wrote in The Athletic: "Leeds might have to think about saving Patrick Bamford from himself,"

"This has been another extremely difficult year for him and there are surely only so many times you can dangle him in front of a crowd who are trying to be patient but seriously struggling.

"It will look ridiculous if next season continues in the same vein."

With Bamford still having three-years remaining on his contract at Leeds as per Transfermarkt, it will certainly be interesting to see what the future holds this summer.