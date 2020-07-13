Patrick Bamford issues six-word message following Leeds United’s win over Swansea City

Leeds United took a sizeable step towards the Premier League on Sunday, as they ran out narrow 1-0 winners over play-off chasing Swansea City.

Pablo Hernandez was the hero on the day, as he fired home from inside the penalty area with one minute remaining in the match, which sparked jubilant scenes from the players and staff of the Yorkshire-based club.

It means that Leeds are now sat top of the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Brentford with three matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

One player that played his part in the win over the Swans on Sunday was Patrick Bamford, who played the full 90 minutes at the Liberty Stadium.

Bamford took to Instagram following the win over Steve Cooper’s side to issue his six-word message, which included praising his team-mates for their efforts on the day.

Bamford has played a key role in their promotion bid this season, having scored 16 goals in 44 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this term in all competitions.

Leeds are set to return to action on Thursday evening, when they take on relegation-threatened Barnsley at Elland Road, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from to strengthen their automatic promotion hopes.

The Verdict:

What a win this was for Leeds.

The Elland Road faithful would have been nervously looking over their shoulders if they had drawn against Swansea, with Brentford looking as though they could catch the top-two.

But to pick up the win and give themselves a six-point lead over third-placed Brentford with three matches remaining in this year’s campaign, I can’t see them blowing this golden opportunity to win promotion into the Premier League.

Promotion is within touching distance for Leeds.