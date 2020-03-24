Patrick Bamford explains why EFL break is a ‘difficult one’ for Leeds United

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has suggested that the Whites are doing all they can to ensure that they have the right fitness plans in place to keep fit during the EFL suspension, but he also revealed the challenge faced with not knowing when the season will resume.

The Whites had been in very good form heading the season was suspended, having managed to overcome a difficult period of form which had threatened their automatic promotion place, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side winning five successive matches all while recording clean sheets.

However, Leeds’ promotion push is now on hold until at least the end of April, which means like every club up and down the country, their players are having to ensure they keep up their fitness, despite being away from the training ground and also not knowing exactly when the campaign will resume.

QUIZ: These 15 players have played for both Leeds United and Liverpool – True or false?

1 of 15 Andy Lonergan has played for both clubs. True False

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Bamford revealed that the Whites have got an effective training plan to help them keep as fit as possible during the suspension to the season, but he also revealed that it is a challenge knowing exactly what to do training wise when they do not know when they will be back playing.

He said: “It’s different, it’s completely different and I think the hardest bit is we’re obviously we’re trying to stay fit.

“The club have been brilliant in terms of we get sent a programme every night and we have to complete it the following day, but we don’t know what we’re aiming for at the moment because we don’t know when we’re going to be back.

“So that’s a tough one – you’re gearing yourself up but you don’t know when for.”

The verdict

Given Bielsa is one of the most demanding managers in the Championship in terms of keeping his players fully fit, it is not surprising to see Bamford reveal that the Whites have managed to come up with a training plan that will allow the squad to maintain their fitness over the next month or so.

However, as Bamford suggests it is a real challenge for clubs to get the balance right in terms of how much they are demanding of their players physically, especially given the season might not even resume after the current April 30th deadline, and that means that Leeds will need to be careful not to overdo their training.

Leeds did seem to somewhat drop of in terms of their sharpness during the final few matches of last season, with a demanding season not helped by their high intensity style of play meaning they fell away in the race for automatic promotion and ultimately missed out on promotion.

This break in the season could therefore prove to be something which could help to avoid a repeat of that, as the Whites look to see through their current seven point lead over third placed Fulham. However, they will have to be wary of not overdoing things in their training away from the training ground.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!