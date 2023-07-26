After relegation from the Premier League, a new era has beckoned at Leeds under the fresh tuition of new manager Daniel Farke.

The German possesses promotion pedigree courtesy of his successful stint with Championship rivals Norwich City, having twice guided the Canaries to the top-flight, and he will doubtlessly be striving to direct the same impact in West Yorkshire at the first time of asking next term.

Though, to transition such ambitions into reality, a squad upheaval has been among the club's chief calls of duty over the summer, with the balance of out-of-favour and big-name players requiring pastures new as Leeds look to trim the wage bill and facilitate a refreshing rebuild.

Leeds United's summer transfer window

A series of players have all moved on from Leeds as of recent owing to differing purposes.

The likes of Rodrigo, Robin Koch and Marc Roca were never realistically going to stick around in the second-tier, with the former giving a glowing account of himself in his final campaign by scoring 15 times across all competitions.

As for Koch and Roca, they may not have impressed too much, but they still behold top-flight credentials on the continent, which will have surely strengthened their cases to secure temporary moves to Frankfurt and Real Betis respectively.

And Diego Llorente fits into a similar category as he joined Roma on loan again this summer, having spent the second-half of the previous campaign with Jose Mourinho's outfit.

Right-back Rasmus Kristensen penned a loan switch to the Italian capital too, while Brenden Aaronson endured a torrid time in the Premier League and has also moved elsewhere on a season-long basis after just one season with Leeds, joining Union Berlin.

Under slightly different circumstances, Tyler Roberts transferred to Birmingham City on a permanent deal after falling down the pecking order with Leeds and spending last season on loan with QPR.

On the other hand, the club's only signing to date is Ethan Ampadu, who represents a statement-signalling, captivating capture from Chelsea, although as per the Daily Mail, their attempt to sign Newcastle United shot-stopper Karl Darlow is progressing following Joel Robles' departure upon the expiry of his one-year contract.

And in that report, it is revealed that a notable outgoing is set to emerge in the form of Patrick Bamford, who is expected to leave alongside Wilfried Gnonto and Crycensio Summerville.

Will Patrick Bamford leave Leeds United this summer?

All things considered, and barring a sudden twist, it is hard to see Bamford remaining at the club next season.

It is a departure that has been on the cards for some time now, and the Daily Mail also disclosed earlier this month that the 29-year-old was ready for a change of scenery after five years of service in West Yorkshire.

"Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is evaluating his squad with the likes of Patrick Bamford ready to leave the club. Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca are also the subject of interest from several clubs. Farke is looking to bring in some players he knows well and some he has worked with in the past.”

The situation clearly has not changed since then, and Farke has had more time to assess his squad, so it is obvious that he has decided that he does not see Bamford as a part of his plans moving forward.

Is Patrick Bamford's departure right for Leeds United?

The recent trials and tribulations that the striker has faced means that, for both parties, an exit looks the right call this summer.

Quite simply, his body is not capable of providing the goods of the past, as Bamford has faced numerous injuries over the last two years that have significantly impacted his career after he seemed to be finally making good of his potential.

His Championship record is hard to look past as his 16-goal haul in the 2019/20 campaign was vital to the club's historic return to the Premier League, and he went one better by scoring on a remarkable 17 occasions along with laying on a further seven- the following year as Leeds enjoyed their first season back in the big time.

Such form even saw the forward instated within Gareth Southgate's England squad, though an injury-plagued term straight after that saw him play just nine times proved detrimental, and when fit last time out, he has failed to get back to his former levels.

He found the back of the net just four times from 28 outings as Leeds' Premier League status was stripped away in disastrous fashion, and given his injury struggles, it is unclear whether he would be able to cope with the notorious physical demands entailed with the Championship.

Therefore, across a grueling 46-game slog, it makes sense for Farke to desire a more reliable and available frontman to lead the line next season, and it makes equal sense for Bamford himself to seek a move if he is surplus to requirements.