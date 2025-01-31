This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Patrick Bamford remains a Leeds United player, despite his lack of game time under Daniel Farke across the last two Championship campaigns.

Neither Joel Piroe nor Mateo Joseph has been able to nail down the starting role all season at Elland Road, while Bamford has spent the majority of the campaign sidelined with injury or watching on as an unused substitute from the bench for Leeds.

Despite not being as comfortable on the last line as a centre-forward in the same way Joseph is, Piroe has bagged a solid number of goals over the last couple of seasons since leaving Swansea City.

His quality in front of goal has been evident, even if general play has not always shown Piroe in the best light in terms of his ability to press or even pass and retain the ball to a consistently high level.

That aspect of being a modern-day No.9 is something Bamford has previously excelled at, with Mateo Joseph also stronger out of possession and with his back to goal.

However, the 31-year-old has seldom featured this term and a January move away doesn't look to be possible eithe, with the player picking up a hamstring issue that looks set to keep him out of action beyond the end of the winter window.

Patrick Bamford's Leeds United future called into question

Last month, it was claimed in a report by TEAMtalk that Wrexham were interested in a move for Bamford in the summer transfer window but had remained "attentive" to his situation.

This month, Blackburn Rovers were thought to be keen on the forward, who could return to action by the start of next month.

We asked one of FLW’s Leeds United fan pundits - Ger Lynch - for his views on Bamford's future at the club, especially if Leeds secure a striker prior to the deadline, although there is a hurdle to overcome with his current injury status.

Ger told Football League World: "I think, regardless of whether Pat moves on or not, Leeds need a different profile of striker to help out Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph.

"There are gaps in what both of those do. They both bring a lot of positives but they've also got some gaps that don't really fit the style of play.

"Another option is needed there. Pat's biggest issue has just been his availability. He hasn't been available for Leeds for nearly three years now.

"There has been the odd run in the team where he does well, but he's never been an impactful player off the bench for Leeds. He's one of the least impactful players off the bench, numbers wise.

"I think if Leeds could have sold him this month, when there was interest from Wrexham and Blackburn, then they possibly would have.

"But the fact that he is injured now, and is not likely to be back available for at least two weeks, rules out any chance of him moving away in January.

"But I think there will be a likely parting of the ways in the summer. For the two parties, it makes sense at this point.

Leeds United have the potential to strengthen attacking options ahead of Monday's deadline

Should Farke's side secure a new option in attack prior to the deadline, Bamford's place in the pecking order could have dropped to fourth-choice. So, news of Cameron Archer loan interest will perhaps have Bamford questioning his future in West Yorkshire.

Alex Crook of talkSPORT has stated that a proposal has been rejected by the Premier League's bottom side for Archer, and it does not appear to be contingent on Bamford's exit. While BBC Sport's Nizaar Kinsella has reported that the 23-year-old is open to a move before deadline day.

Archer seeks a guaranteed starting role after increasingly finding himself on the bench. Leeds could return again, but Southampton are saying no, at the moment, as outlined by Graham Smyth.

Of course, Piroe and Joseph may well be enough in the final 17 league games to secure promotion, but Archer is more of a guarantee as an all-round package than either at this level, with Bamford too injury prone to be relied upon consistently.