Patrick Bamford delivers balanced argument as Leeds United promotion push placed on hold

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has suggested that he is finding it a challenge to completely switch his mind off from thinking about the position the Whites are in in the Championship during the EFL suspension.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently sitting in a commanding position in the table, with the Whites one point clear of West Bromwich Albion at the top of the league and also holding a seven point cushion on third placed Fulham, ahead of when the final nine matches of the campaign can eventually be completed.

Having missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season thanks to a drop in form during the end of season run in, the Whites will be hoping to do all they can to ensure that this time they see the job through, and this break will present players and clubs the chance to reflect on their current positions in the table.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Bamford suggested that it is proving to be a challenge to stop thinking about the position Leeds are in in the Championship, but he also suggested that there are other more important matters than football that need addressing before the season resumes.

He said: “I feel like the uncertainty is what’s making it hard, but it does cross my mind everyday what’s going to happen.

“Obviously we’ve put in so much work to get here not only this year but last year to get to where we are now, so I do think about it, but if you look at the bigger picture football’s just a small part of the world and at the minute I don’t think the significance of football is that great compared to everything else that’s going on.

“So it’s a tough one because selfishly you’re kind of thinking about when am I going to get back playing, but then you’re also thinking hang on a minute there’s peoples lives at stake here, and whether we get back playing in a month, three months or four months, I think we’ve just got to kind of put it to one side and just think about the well being of everyone in the world.”

The verdict

You can certainly see where Bamford is coming from here, with players at both ends of the Championship table likely to be experiencing a challenging period, where they will be contemplating the potential ramifications over whether they manage to either earn promotion, or suffer relegation.

When the season is in full swing and there are games coming around the corner very swiftly, it can be easier for clubs to try and install a real focus from their players on taking it one game at a time, which can help to maintain some normality and prevent them from overthinking matches in the run in.

However, with no games to focus on that is when the players will be stating to think about all of the possible things that could happen during the rest of the campaign, which could potentially have negative affects for them in terms of feeling the pressure when the campaign does resume.

However, as Bamford says given the situation around the world at the moment, players will likely be putting their thoughts in terms of on the field matters to one side, and just looking to get through this period before then concentrating on the football when it is safe to do so.

