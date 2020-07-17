Patrick Bamford bullishly lays out Leeds United ambition

Patrick Bamford has set his sights on winning the Championship title, insisting that the focus at Leeds United remains on beating Derby County this Sunday.

Leeds moved within a point of promotion yesterday as they beat Barnsley 1-0 at Elland Road, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side needing to avoid defeat at Pride Park on Sunday to secure a pathway into the Premier League.

Yet, there’s more on the line than that for Leeds, with Bielsa’s side knowing a win at Derby on Sunday will wrap up the title.

As he sat down with Leeds’ official website, he relayed that message: “The way we look at it is, before this game we needed to win two games to become champions.

“Obviously you would take second if it meant going up or not going up, but ideally you want to win the league.

“It isn’t everyday you get the chance to get a medal and you can tell your future grandkids about that when you’re older.

“Ideally we want to be champions and we will be focusing on that.”

Since the restart, Leeds have lost only once, with Bielsa’s side stringing together six-game unbeaten run that includes five victories.

In addition to that, the side have also moved onto 21 clean sheets for the season, with Leeds holding out Stoke City, Swansea City and now Barnsley in their last three fixtures.

The Verdict

Leeds are on a fine run of form in the Championship right now and it has put them on the brink.

The focus of the side is not slipping, though, with focus on picking up the required win to secure the title.

It’s a great attitude to have and it is the reason why Leeds are on the brink of returning to the Premier League.

That stems from the board and the coaching staff.

