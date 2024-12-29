This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Patrick Bamford has been encouraged to leave Leeds United in the January transfer window, but FLW's Whites fan pundit is unsure if a move to League One Wrexham makes sense, amid reports of the Red Dragons' interest in the 31-year-old.

Bamford is into his seventh season as a Leeds player now since joining in 2018, but has been consigned to a bench role this term after a myriad of injury troubles and loss of form over the last 12 months.

The ex-Chelsea frontman was once a reliable scorer in both the Championship and Premier League for the Whites under Marcelo Bielsa, but has been inconsistent in front of goal over recent years, and so is widely believed to be on his way out of Elland Road next month, after failing to start a league game all season so far.

Wrexham's interest in Patrick Bamford played down by Leeds fan pundit

Bamford has made just nine appearances in all competitions up to now this season, with just the one start so far, against Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup.

He has been overtaken by the likes of Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe in terms of Daniel Farke's main striking options, and so Wrexham have been touted as a possible destination for the 31-year-old in the new year, with a much better guarantee of game-time and a chance to revive his stagnated career.

Football Insider revealed in October that Bamford was planning to leave Leeds after growing frustrated with his lack of minutes, and new reports from TEAMtalk have suggested that Wrexham, alongside Italian side Genoa, are interested in signing him in January.

The Red Dragons are flying high in League One right now, but FLW's Whites fan pundit, Kris Smith, does not think that Wrexham will be able to sign Bamford in January, mainly due to his wage demands and likely ambition to want to stay playing at a higher level, after we asked him if the move is realistic for the 31-year-old.

“I think it has been a long time coming for Patrick Bamford to start considering other opportunities away from Leeds, and this January window looks like the perfect time for him to call time at Leeds," Kris told FLW.

“It’s just not working for him at Elland Road anymore. He’s been struggling for fitness constantly, and his form, when he does get on the pitch, isn’t showing any drastic signs of improvement this season.

“He had a massive purple patch last year, but he looks a shadow of that player now. He looks like his legs have gone.

“I think a move to Wrexham would make sense for him, from a footballing perspective, given that he would be one of the best in the third-tier if he did drop down.

“I just think the finances don’t really add up, for a League One team to sign such a high-earner in the Championship.

“I can imagine too, on top of that, that Bamford will have ambitions to stay in the Championship as well.

“He does have something to offer at this level, if he can find that fitness. I think that’s been the story of his Leeds career, it’s always ‘if he can find the fitness, he’ll be a good player.

Patrick Bamford's Leeds career statistics (As per Transfermarkt) Appearances 196 Goals 60 Assists 22 Honours EFL Championship winner: 2019/20

“He only needs to look at Luke Ayling leaving us for Middlesbrough on loan around a year ago as proof for what he could achieve if he can get away and start playing more regularly.”

A move to Wrexham looks unlikely for Patrick Bamford

Wrexham may be near the top of the third-tier, and backed by well-known Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, but one-cap England international Bamford's reported £40,000-a-week wages would still surely be a step too far for their League One finances.

Leeds are in the midst of their own promotion push this season, but in the Championship, and so are unlikely to want to make too many changes to their squad next month, in search of consistency as the campaign goes on and eventually reaches its culmination.

Whites boss Farke has made his own thoughts on Bamford's future clear in recent days, and indicated his thoughts about wanting the striker will remain at the club past the January window in his last press conference prior to his side's game against Oxford United.

He said, via WalesOnline: "It’s beneficial for him that he is, since several weeks or so, back in team training and works on his fitness level, sharpness.

"A fit Patrick Bamford is always a good option. In general, all the players from the bench had a really decent impact and I like this a lot.

"Patrick looked alive. He had a great chance. Was a bit unlucky to to miss it, but all the players who came from the bench looked sharp in this game.

Farke also revealed that Leeds are not planning to make any quick decisions on their current players' futures as January beckons, which could be a blow to Wrexham, as Red Dragons boss Phil Parkinson seeks a quick fix to his recent striker issues.

"We raised more money than any club in Western Europe in the summer. There is a moment when you have to sell after spending or overspending in the years before," Farke added.

"It's crucial for the long-term picture to do this, but it is not good for the short-term. We are a healthy club financially. No pressure to do anything.

"Even when there is interest, we have calmed everything down. We are in such a crucial period, and we want all our players to focus on us right now.

"We want the whole squad to be focused on these next five games. After January 4, there will be FA Cup weekend and then we can speak about everything else if we do something in January.

"Until then, there won’t be any decisions and we just want to focus on winning as many games as possible."

It is pretty clear that, even if Bamford does leave Leeds next month, which seems unlikely in itself, then a move to Wrexham is all but off the cards now, especially given recent updates that have linked the Red Dragons with a move for his fellow Whites attacker Joe Gelhardt, which seems a much more likely transfer.