Fans of Leeds United used to adore Patrick Bamford, but things have been tough for the striker in the past few years.

He was a real bright spark for the club, under Marcelo Bielsa, as the club returned to the Premier League. He was devoid of injuries and found the back of the net 17 times in England's top flight, in the 2020/21 season.

But since then it's been quite a struggle for him. He's yet to play a game for the club, since their return to the Championship. Over the past two seasons, he's only scored six league goals.

One of the things that will annoy fans of the club the most is that he is so inactive on the pitch, but he still takes up a large chunk of the club's wage bill. He once would have commanded a large transfer fee. Now though, Leeds might be lucky to get half of his previous value.

Here's everything you need to know about Patrick Bamford's weekly wages, transfer value, and contract situation.

How much money is Patrick Bamford on per week?

For most of his career, he was on a pretty decent Championship wage package. But, that 20/21 Premier League season changed that significantly.

Throughout that league campaign, he was on £35,000 per week, according to Capology.com. But, with his impressive performances, his weekly earnings, reportedly, doubled to £70,000 per week, for the 21/22 season.

Many clubs will have relegation clauses in players contracts; where the player will get a drop in pay if the team is relegated. However, Capology estimate this to have not happened with the 30-year-old, making him the joint-highest paid player at the club.

What is Patrick Bamford's contract situation?

As things stand, the striker's contract has just under three years left on it. His current deal runs until July 2026.

Leeds have been very good at tying down their biggest assets down to long contracts; we've seen this work well this summer with the Wilfried Gnonto saga.

Having players on longer contracts means that they're more likely to hold their value for longer. But this is dependent on how well they play and if they're playing at all.

How much is Patrick Bamford worth?

Transfermarkt.com values the 30-year-old at €9 million (£7.5 million). They once valued him at close to £20 million. I think the club would be happy to get anything more than £10 million for him.

With his injury history, and his performances over the last couple of years, he's damaged goods. Most clubs that are in and around Leeds' level won't want to take on such a high wage for such a high risk asset. This is going to make it even to sell him, if that's the direction that the club want to go with him.

Those longer contracts are great for players that are playing consistently well. But the higher-ups at Elland Road might be looking grimacing whenever they think about the money that they gave Bamford.

Teams who may want to buy him won't want to pay anything over £10 million, and that'll largely be down to the contract that he is currently on.