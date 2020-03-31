Patrick Bamford aims dig at Leeds United teammate Gjanni Alioski

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has aimed a dig at Whites teammate Gjanni Alioski – suggesting he has one of the worst haircuts he’s seen in football.

The North Macedonia international is something of a cult figure at the Yorkshire club for his often eratic behaviour – both on and off the pitch.

The peak of which came last May when he provided one of the most memorable moments of the play-offs by getting told off by a steward for shaking the tunnel as the players made their way to the pitch at Pride Park.

It appears he is memorable for Bamford in a different way as, speaking in a ‘First & Worst’ interview for Sky Sports, the Leeds striker aimed a light-hearted dig at his current teammate.

Asked for the worst haircut he has seen in football, the 26-year-old said: “Alioski’s is up there.

“I mean some of them come out with some rogue ones but I’d say recently Alioski.”

Both Alioski and Bamford will no doubt be desperate for the Championship season to get back underway as soon as possible.

The Whites are top of the table and have won their last five games on the bounce but with all EFL fixtures suspended until the 30th of April, they will have to wait to continue their promotion push.

The Verdict

Bamford has shown in the way he interacts with some opposition fans that he’s got a sense of humour, so you’d imagine he enjoyed having a dig at his teammate here.

Alioski has had a few questionable haircuts in the past but labeling his as the worst in football seems a bit harsh.

The delay to the season must be particularly frustrating for Whites fans and this dig may raise their spirits a bit.