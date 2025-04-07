Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra has described the feeling of playing at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park as an opposition player against Birmingham City.

Speaking to Blues' official channels alongside former Red Devils midfielder, Park Ji-Sung and ex-Birmingham goalkeeper-turned-goalkeeping coach, Maik Taylor, Evra described the historic stadium as a "tough place" to play at during an era in which the Frenchman won five Premier League titles under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Bluenoses have largely been starved of big occasions against some of the Premier League's top sides in recent years, with a compelling 3-2 defeat against eventual EFL Cup winners, Newcastle United, a reminder of the atmosphere which can be generated in B9 when the historic stadium is packed to the rafters.

But, ever since Knighthead Capital Management took control of the club nearly two years ago, supporters will hope they can face off against the likes of United on a much-more regular basis in the coming years.

Related How much money Birmingham City, Wrexham or Wycombe would receive if they get promoted Every side wants to play at the highest level possible, especially with the increased finances that come with Championship football

Patrice Evra recalls feeling of playing against Birmingham City at St Andrew's

Evra signed for United back in January 2006 for a reported £5.5m fee in a season which would end in relegation back to the Championship for Blues, whilst Ferguson's men finished eight points behind the champions, Chelsea.

The side from the Second City would then make a swift return to the top flight in Steve Bruce's final season, with the full-back getting his first taste of the St Andrew's hostilities in a 1-0 win for the North West side in September 2007, whilst his other two visits ended in 1-1 draws back in January and December 2010.

Whilst paying a visit to the West Midlands in a documentary centered around current Blues midfielder, Paik Seung-Ho, Evra and his former colleague, Park, were quizzed about their memories of playing against the current League One side, with the atmosphere clearly leaving a long-lasting impression on the 43-year-old.

"St Andrew's was a tough place to come and play," Evra stated. "The fans and the players were ready like, (knowing) how to play.

"That's what I remember from when I played against Birmingham.

Patrice Evra's record vs Birmingham City Total Wins 4 Draws 2 Defeats 0 All Stats as per Transfermarkt

"The result, we must have won. Well, I hope so," the man who made 379 appearances for United added.

"But no, it's (full of) working-class people. It's the same as Manchester - that's when you know you're going to play against Birmingham.

"If you don't get ready for the fight, no matter your quality or whatever, you won't win the game," Evra claimed.

"I remember Sir Alex Ferguson, always when we played those kind of games, he said, 'make sure you're ready for the battle'.

"'Win the battle for us, run like them - because they're going to run more than you - and if you don't match them even in the run, you can lose this game'

"Because, sometimes, when you play for Man United and you play for a team that's not supposed to win against you, I think they are the most tricky games and the most dangerous games," he concluded.

Birmingham City may have limited opportunities to play Manchester United at St Andrew's again