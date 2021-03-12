Patience needed for Watford if they’re to emulate Celtic by capitalising on Sheffield Wednesday struggles: Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has described Liam Shaw’s decision to sign a pre-contract with Celtic as a situation that was “out of my control and remit” but the future of young defender Osaze Urhoghide is likely one he’ll be hoping to influence.

The 20-year-old defender joined the Owls academy from Wimbledon in 2019 and has impressed when given a chance in the senior side for the Yorkshire club but his days at Hillsborough could well be numbered.

Urhoghide’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and sources have informed Football League World that Watford are one of the sides keen to snap him up.

Celtic have already benefitted from Wednesday’s recent on and off-field struggles, convincing Shaw that he would be better off leaving South Yorkshire, but the Hornets are going to have to be patient if they want to do the same.

The Owls are relegation candidates this term – currently sitting seven points adrift of safety in 23rd – and should they fail to avoid relegation to League One, you feel the prospect of joining Watford – who could be a Premier League side next term – will be a very attractive one.

The Hornets are going to have to patient though as it has been reported recently that the young Wednesday defender will not entertain the prospect of joining another club at the moment, preferring instead to focus on the relegation battle.

Watford would not be able offer him a pre-contract but Urhoghide’s stance does mean the foreign teams that can are unable to get a headstart.

If the Vicarage Road outfit want to emulate Celtic and capitalise on Wednesday’s struggles by landing Urhoghide, they’ll have to be patient but ensure they’re ready to move quickly when he is ready to decide his future.

Not only do the Hornets face competition from Crystal Palace and Leeds United, but clubs across Europe are also understood to be keen on the 20-year-old.

It seems the defender is going to be in-demand when the summer rolls around and Watford need to be ready to convince him why a move to Vicarage Road is the right next step for him.