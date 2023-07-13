Cardiff City and Ipswich Town will have to be patient in their pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi as reports have suggested the Eagles are not yet ready to let him leave.

Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed that the current size and state of Roy Hodgson's squad means they're not currently able to loan him out but that could change later in the summer transfer window.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi 2022/23 stats

The 20-year-old enjoyed a phenomenal season on loan with Palace's rivals Charlton Athletic in League One.

In an up-and-down season at The Valley, Rak-Sakyi was the standout performer and finished the 2022/23 campaign with 15 goals and nine assists.

That is a hugely impressive return in his first season at senior level, which earned him the Charlton Supporters' Player of the Year award and plenty of interest from the Championship this summer.

Jerurun Rak-Sakyi is set to leave Charlton after his loan at the end of the season.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi latest

Last month, it was reported that Ipswich were closing in on a loan deal for Rak-Sayki and were set to beat both Cardiff and Luton Town to his signature.

That move has not yet materialised and Nixon has now indicated that the EFL clubs keen on the Palace youngster will have to be patient.

The Premier League club are said to be not yet ready to let him leave the club due to the current size and state of Roy Hodgson's club.

It's thought that could change before the end of the summer transfer window.

What is Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's contract situation at Crystal Palace?

Rak-Sakyi is clearly highly rated at Selhurst Park as he was handed a six-year deal back in 2021.

That means he remains under contract at the South London club until the summer of 2027 and it would surely take a sizeable offer for the Premier League side to even consider letting him leave permanently.

A loan move looks the only way an EFL club can land the exciting winger this summer but they may have to wait until the latter weeks of the window for Palace to sanction such a deal.

Dean Holden heaps praise on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

For those that may not have seen the 20-year-old last term, Charlton boss Dean Holden's comments highlight just what an exciting talent he is.

Speaking to talkSPORT in June, Holden said: “He’s just an incredible one-v-one player in terms of his dribbling ability. He can get knocked off the ball and be unbalanced but he’ll have an awareness of where the space is.

“He’s not selfish either. He’s not someone who will do five step overs to look good for the sake of it, he’s very effective. So if there’s a player to be played in on goal, he’ll make that pass.

“We worked hard in getting him to the back post when the ball was coming from the opposite side of the pitch.

“His positioning at times needed a bit of help and some of his defensive stuff. Mark Bright sent us a lovely letter from Palace to thank us for how we looked after him. He watched him most weeks as well and was really good for his development and he improved as the season went on.

“Some of the things he did you just stood and watched in amazement literally.”