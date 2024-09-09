Carlton Palmer believes Luton Town should be standing by Rob Edwards, despite the Hatters’ poor start to the Championship season.

The Bedfordshire side have just one point from their opening four matches of the current campaign, and have scored just two league goals in that time period.

Town are back in the Football League after spending last season in the Premier League, where they recorded just six victories during their solitary campaign in the top flight.

And despite that wretched form spilling over into the start of their return to the second tier, Palmer believes Edwards has what it takes to turn things around in the weeks and months to come.

Luton Town’s poor start to the 24/25 Championship season

Hopes will have been high at Kenilworth Road at the start of last month, as Luton returned to the Championship with the expectancy of challenging back towards the top of the EFL.

But those dreams came crashing down just 90 minutes into the campaign, with a 4-1 defeat to Burnley setting the tone for the poor start to the season by the Hatters.

A 0-0 draw with newly-promoted Portsmouth followed, where Edwards’ side were forced to play an hour of the game after goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski was shown a red card early on.

Defeats to Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers have since followed, leaving Town with a single point as we headed into the international break, but despite those early showings, Palmer is confident things will soon turn around.

The ex-England international told Football League World: “Luton Town have had a terrible start, four defeats in their opening six games is not what we would have expected from Luton Town.

“I would have expected them to have been flying out the traps and challenging at the top end of the table, but they have only got one point and sit second from bottom in the table.

“It is worrying times for Luton, but they will be hoping they can get back to winning ways, they have a tough game coming up against Millwall.

Rob Edwards' Luton Town managerial career (Transfermarkt) Matches 81 Wins 26 Draws 20 Defeats 35 Win % 32.1%

“As we’ve seen before, there is only six points between them and a play-off place, but they will need to start getting going soon.”

Rob Edwards backed to turn around Luton Town fortunes

Since taking over at Kenilworth Road in November 2022, Edwards has formed a strong bond with the Hatters fanbase, after masterminding their return to the top flight to cap off a miraculous recent rise for the football club.

Having been in the National League just eleven seasons ago, the former Watford manager was the man to get them over the line and reach the promised land in the 22/23 campaign, with playoff final victory over Coventry City.

In fact, Town experienced a similar start to that fateful season, with just two points from their opening four matches, before Edwards’ appointment to replace Nathan Jones saw them turn around their fortunes for the second-half of the campaign.

With that in mind, Palmer believes the Town boss will see a turnaround in performances before too long, with Edwards the man to oversee the side in the long-term.

He continued: “I think Rob Edwards - who has previously been chased by a lot of clubs - he got them promoted two seasons ago in a great fashion, he knows what it takes to get promoted.

“I don’t think there should be any talk at all about Rob Edwards’ position at Luton Town, there should be patience, he will get the job right; he knows what it takes to get a side promoted.

“There is always that bit of a hangover when a side gets relegated from the Premier League, they were a breath of fresh air in the Premier League and almost pulled it off under Rob.

“He was also chased by a lot of football clubs in the summer, but he stayed loyal to Luton Town, so I can’t believe the fans would turn against Rob Edwards and neither was the hierarchy.

“He is a very committed young manager with a really bright future, and I look on with great interest as to how Rob turns this around, and I do believe he will do.”