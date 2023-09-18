Pundit Carlton Palmer believes manager Michael Duff should be given more time at Swansea City.

Duff only arrived at the Swansea.com Stadium in June when he made the move from Barnsley to replace Russell Martin, but he is already coming under pressure after his side's poor start to the season.

The Swans currently sit 22nd in the table having picked up just two points from their opening six league games and scrutiny is increasing on Duff after the 2-0 defeat at Cardiff City in the South Wales derby on Saturday night.

After the game, Duff admitted he was unsure whether he will be given the chance to turn around his side's fortunes, but the 45-year-old insisted he had full belief he was the right man for the job.

"I have no idea," Duff told Wales Online.

"I'll get my head down and stick to my values. I won't come off from what I believe in. I'm not naive enough to forget it's a win business. I've been in it for 30 years.

"So it's very rarely someone's going to come along and go 'oh there's a win. We feel sorry for you'. We've got to go and earn it. That's what we have to do.

"I've finished in the top four three times out of the last four. The one time I didn't it was the highest the club have finished in 134 years. So I believe in what I do. I'm not here to talk about other people and other teams and things like that. I believe in the way I want it to look and whether you get the time or whether you don't, I'll just keep working because that's what I believe in.

"I wasn't a very good footballer but I did OK because I had a good attitude, a good mentality and I worked hard. Nothing's changed. I've still got the same mentality. Same belief in what I do.

"It's tough and everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. But this is when you see the true characters."

Swansea are back in action with a crucial game against 20th-placed Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Tuesday night.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer urged the Swans to give Duff more time and says no judgement should be made until at least 10 games into the season.

"It's been a difficult start to the season for Michael Duff at Swansea, only two points, four defeats and two draws in their last six matches," Palmer said.

"They're not far away, but it takes time to implement your methods.

"I think Duff can adapt, I really believe he has a bright future as a manager.

"I saw a lot of him last season managing Barnsley and the way he adapted, the way he changed things around, the way he dealt with the adversity of the club and not having much money, I really do think he has a positive future ahead of him in the management game and patience is required here.

"I think for any manager, no assessment should be made until after 10 games.

"After 10 games, there should be a sit down with the hierarchy, with the powers that be and see if the club is on route as was planned pre-season.

"The club can then look at the situation, make a judgement and the right decisions can be made on the way forward for the football club."

Should Swansea City stick with Michael Duff?

It is a big decision facing the Swans over Duff's future.

He certainly deserves more time in the role and his achievements at Barnsley and Cheltenham Town suggest he is capable of making the step up to the Championship.

It has been a summer of change at the club with Duff replacing Martin and a huge influx of new signings, while the loss of star striker Joel Piroe to Leeds United was a huge blow, so there are mitigating circumstances for Duff's struggles.

However, the poor performance in the South Wales derby defeat against Cardiff on Saturday has significantly increased the discontent among the fan base and there are question marks over whether Duff is the right fit for the club given their usual possession-based style of play.

Duff should be given patience, but another defeat at Queens Park Rangers in midweek could make his position untenable.