Highlights Rooney must gradually change Birmingham City's style of play after suffering consecutive defeats. Players are not comfortable with his system.

Rooney wants his players to be brave and play out from the back, but adjustments may be needed to accommodate their comfort levels.

Pressure is on Rooney to deliver results while subtly altering the playing style and gradually implementing changes in personnel.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Wayne Rooney must gradually change Birmingham City's style of play after suffering a second consecutive defeat since his appointment.

The Blues made the controversial decision to replace John Eustace with Rooney earlier this month, despite the club sitting sixth in the Championship table.

After a 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough in Rooney's first game on Saturday, Birmingham were beaten 2-0 by Hull City at St Andrew's on Wednesday night.

The Tigers took the lead in the 12th minute when Liam Delap latched on to Emmanuel Longelo's back pass and rounded John Ruddy to tap into an empty net, and they sealed all three points in the 74th minute through Jaden Philogene's excellent curling strike.

The Blues are now 12th in the table, and Rooney admitted after the game that his players did not look comfortable with his style of play, while he also criticised them for a lack of effort in the final 10 minutes.

"The worrying thing was the last 10 minutes," Rooney told Birmingham Live.

"We conceded the second goal and we didn’t look like scoring, and I was concerned with the lack of effort in the last 10 minutes.

"There are a lot of things we can improve on. I spoke to the lads after the game and I asked them to be honest with me, because there’s a lot of changes. We are asking them to go from the back foot to being more front-footed. We are asking the two centre-backs, the goalkeeper and Krystian Bielik to try and play, and we didn’t look comfortable.

"This is what I said to the players, ‘Be honest with me, if you don’t feel comfortable you can tell me, we can adjust, we can adapt’. It’s something for me to look at, am I asking too much, too soon? Can we adjust slightly what we are trying to do?

"For instance, if you look at Hull, the goalkeeper and the number six dictate the game for them. They make it difficult to press them. That’s where we need to get to in terms of having that composure. We gave so many chances away from losing the ball and panicking on the ball, and too many players were happy to pass the ball to a teammate and not accept responsibility."

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer urged Rooney to take a pragmatic approach to changing Birmingham's style of play.

"Wayne Rooney has come out and been honest and said that the players do not feel comfortable playing his system and style," Palmer said.

"Wayne wants his players to be brave and play out from the back.

"It is good that Wayne has had that discussion with the players because he can now adapt his approach to how they play.

"Patience is needed here with Wayne, there will always be pressure on him taking over from a manager who has been successful, left the club in sixth place and in a play-off position.

"But Wayne needs to get results playing the way the players he has can, and subtly change the playing style as and when he can change the personnel.

"Two managers that spring to mind that had to change their philosophies on how they play the game to get results are Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest and Rob Edwards at Luton.

"You can't just go into a club and move away from a successful playing style, you have to do it gradually whilst getting results."

What next for Birmingham City?

There is no doubt it has been an incredibly difficult start to Rooney's tenure at Birmingham.

Rooney has suffered back-to-back defeats in his opening two games, and the performances have been poor under the 37-year-old so far, with boos ringing out at St Andrew's after the full time whistle against Hull.

Palmer is right that Rooney must change the Blues' playing style gradually, but he is under pressure to deliver the "no fear" football that the board have demanded.

It does not get much easier for Birmingham with a trip to face Southampton, who are on a five-game unbeaten run, at St Mary's on Saturday, and the decision to replace Eustace is increasingly looking like an unnecessary gamble.