‘Patience and cool heads’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans rally behind Marcelo Bielsa selection

Marcelo Bielsa will be looking to keep Leeds United firmly on track this evening as they go in search of another massive three points against Luton Town.

Leeds dispatched Fulham 3-0 at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, taking another step closer to the Premier League.

Tonight, they welcome Luton to West Yorkshire for a different spectacle, with the Hatters battling towards the bottom of the Championship and looking to stay in the division.

Bielsa has opted against making any changes to his side ahead of tonight, despite Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski swinging momentum in Leeds’ favour last time out against Fulham.

📋 Tonight's Starting XI… — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 30, 2020

That means it is Illan Meslier in goal, with Luke Ayling, Ben White, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas ahead of him.

Kalvin Phillips anchors the midfield, with Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts in the No.8 roles.

Helder Costa and Jack Harrison provide the width, with Patrick Bamford set to spearhead the attack.

Here, we look at the reaction to the Leeds team news, with many fans rallying behind Bielsa’s side…

