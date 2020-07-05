Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Pathetic, ‘Usual drivel’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are not happy with comments from key figure after latest defeat

Published

1 min ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-1 by Swansea City this afternoon, to leave Garry Monk’s men languishing in the bottom half of the table.

The Owls were the superior side in the first-half, however they didn’t take the lead despite creating a few good opportunities as the Welsh side struggled to get going.

Yet, they were second best after the break and goals from Rhian Brewster and an Andre Ayew penalty put the Swans in a commanding position, although Atdhe Nuhiu grabbed a late consolation.

Speaking after the loss, Monk rued the missed chances in the first half and went on to praise the players for their overall display.

It’s fair to say that didn’t go down well with many Wednesday fans, who are not happy with what they see as another excuse from the boss after a defeat.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Monk’s assessment of the game from Twitter…


