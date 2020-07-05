‘Pathetic, ‘Usual drivel’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are not happy with comments from key figure after latest defeat

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-1 by Swansea City this afternoon, to leave Garry Monk’s men languishing in the bottom half of the table.

The Owls were the superior side in the first-half, however they didn’t take the lead despite creating a few good opportunities as the Welsh side struggled to get going.

Yet, they were second best after the break and goals from Rhian Brewster and an Andre Ayew penalty put the Swans in a commanding position, although Atdhe Nuhiu grabbed a late consolation.

💬 GM: I’m sat here very frustrated, to perform that well, we should have been comfortable but we are here with a loss. A lot of play is very good and the players deserve credit, but the most important is getting points. We’ve been punished heavily for mistakes made #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 5, 2020

Speaking after the loss, Monk rued the missed chances in the first half and went on to praise the players for their overall display.

It’s fair to say that didn’t go down well with many Wednesday fans, who are not happy with what they see as another excuse from the boss after a defeat.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Monk’s assessment of the game from Twitter…

We didn’t perform well in the first half Garry, Swansea just hadn’t woke up. Pathetic. — PriceyOwl (@OwlPricey) July 5, 2020

He's frustrated…. we've been frustrated / annoyed / angry / despairing (delete as appropriate) for years before you came along. — Daryl Slinn (@darylslinn) July 5, 2020

16 points in 20 odd games 🤷🏻‍♂️ — daniel barrass (@danielbarrass2) July 5, 2020

Usual drivel from Monk. 13 points from possible 54 since Christmas. — BiffBosh (@BiffBosh) July 5, 2020

Missing easy chances is not performing well, it’s performing badly. — Andy Dent (@abhldent) July 5, 2020

What’s our record and performances since December like again? 🤔 — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) July 5, 2020