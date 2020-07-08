‘Pathetic’, ‘Terrible’ – Many Leeds United fans react to reported rule change

IFAB are reportedly set to extend the recent rule change meaning that five substitutions will be allowed to be made per game to the 2020/21 season, which has caused a stir among many Leeds United fans.

Due to the long delay to the current campaign and the fact that the season has had to be played in a shortened timeframe, the decision was made prior to football’s restart to allow five substitutions rather than three per game in a move to protect the player’s welfare.

It appears that temporary rule will continue into next season as well as The Athletic has reported that IFAB are set to extend it.

The report claims that the announcement will be made in the coming days.

Since the return of the 2019/20 season, drinks breaks halfway through each half have also been implemented, which have often seemed to harm the flow of the game and has at times halted a side’s momentum.

It is unclear at this point whether those breaks will also be extended for the 2020/21 campaign.

As we have seen over the past two seasons, Marcelo Bielsa prefers a small squad and it could be argued that additional substitutes would favour sides with a lot of depth.

Leeds are top of the Championship and will be hoping to be a Premier League side next term but it appears the extension of the temporary rule hasn’t gone down too well with the Elland Road faithful.

Read their reaction here:

Just get rid of the drinks break. — Garry Pierrepont (@Weysider) July 8, 2020

Little by little the football authorities are destroying football. — ImageryByWarren (@ImagesWs) July 8, 2020

Pathetic. — Jamie Kilmartin (@JamieKilmartin) July 8, 2020

And here it starts, drink breaks next to stay, game becomes quarters, sky love the ad breaks, beating firms ramp up in play ads.. — Just Music Yorkshire (@jmyorks) July 8, 2020

Terrible. Will benefit teams with bigger squads and pockets — AndrewJamesCrowther (@AndrewCrowther_) July 8, 2020

Great, then water breaks crept in i bet more chances to waste time — matthew towers (@matty_towers) July 8, 2020

Bet the drink break stays too! — Channi Patel💙💛 (@ChanniPatel) July 8, 2020