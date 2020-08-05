‘Pathetic’ – Plenty of Hull City fans fume over key figure’s recent comments

It’s safe to say that it was a season to forget for Hull City in the Championship, as they were relegated into the third tier of English football.

The Tigers had previously been challenging for a top-six finish, but a dismal run of form since the turn of the New Year saw them finish bottom of the table.

There will have been questions as to whether Grant McCann will remain in charge of the club after their relegation was confirmed, but Hull’s Vice-Chairman Ehab Allam has released a statement confirming that he will remain as their manager in League One.

“We firmly believe that Grant McCann is the man best placed to lead our fightback. Undoubtedly, we have struggled since the turn of the year and everyone at the Club shares the blame for that, myself included.

“Grant is an excellent, hungry young manager and is desperate to right the wrongs of last season and we are giving him our full backing to do that.”

Plenty of Hull City fans took to social media to react to Allam’s latest statement on McCann’s future, and it’s safe to say that they weren’t pleased with his comments.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Weeks too late, Empty words and continuing to allow McCann to stay in charge who has shown an absolute tactical ineptitude shows how completely removed from the understanding of our predicament you are. This is a statement you do days after relegation. — Ryan Rudd (@ryanrudd14) August 5, 2020

“We have faith in a manager who has won 14 games out of 50 including an 8-0 defeat in the midst of a 1 win out of 21 game streak”. Great work Ehab. @TheUnrealEhab — The Punter (@thepunt) August 5, 2020

This letter means absolutely nothing and shows how far from the real world everyone at the club really is. — Karl Hulme (@karl_hulme) August 5, 2020

I have a open letter to Ehab Allam. Sell up and then we can get back to where we belong without the tumors that he and Grant are sucking the life out this club. — Rob Middo 🎗 (@RMiddo96) August 5, 2020

You are right Ehab, we have had dark times in the past. Not many darker than what you are doing to our club now though. — Gdtt🎗️ (@billywoofsdog) August 5, 2020

No plan, no idea, worse manager in living memory but yeah, let's carry on as if nothing happened #hcafc — stevej coe 🎗️ (@ReephamTiger) August 5, 2020

Measured and careful response though a vote of confidence is never good for a manager! — TigerDor (@TigerDor) August 5, 2020

Stopped reading when they said Grant McCann is the best man for the job — Sam Overton (@Samove06) August 5, 2020

We "find ourself" in this situation, no, we didn't, you lead us there… — Hull.Today (@HullDotToday) August 5, 2020

Pathetic. — Mart H (@QuantumWrites) August 5, 2020

I really dont understand why he has said this. — Hull City KSA 🎗 (@KsaHull) August 5, 2020

Of course we have a competitive league 1 squad we bought league 1 players in the champ 🤷🏼‍♂️ — HULLLAD47 (@hulllad47) August 5, 2020