Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hull City

‘Pathetic’ – Plenty of Hull City fans fume over key figure’s recent comments

Published

3 mins ago

on

It’s safe to say that it was a season to forget for Hull City in the Championship, as they were relegated into the third tier of English football. 

The Tigers had previously been challenging for a top-six finish, but a dismal run of form since the turn of the New Year saw them finish bottom of the table.

There will have been questions as to whether Grant McCann will remain in charge of the club after their relegation was confirmed, but Hull’s Vice-Chairman Ehab Allam has released a statement confirming that he will remain as their manager in League One.

“We firmly believe that Grant McCann is the man best placed to lead our fightback. Undoubtedly, we have struggled since the turn of the year and everyone at the Club shares the blame for that, myself included.

“Grant is an excellent, hungry young manager and is desperate to right the wrongs of last season and we are giving him our full backing to do that.”

Plenty of Hull City fans took to social media to react to Allam’s latest statement on McCann’s future, and it’s safe to say that they weren’t pleased with his comments.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Pathetic’ – Plenty of Hull City fans fume over key figure’s recent comments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: