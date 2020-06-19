‘Pathetic’, ‘Not an ounce of integrity’ – Many Leeds fans react to claim from Aston Villa’s Dean Smith

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has claimed the goal controversy in their game with Sheffield United on Wednesday evening is “totally different” to the incident with Leeds United last term, which has caused uproar among many Whites fans.

On Wednesday, Villa hosted the Blades for the first Premier League clash in more than three months.

The game ended as a 0-0 draw but Chris Wilder’s side were left frustrated as they were not awarded a goal when the ball appeared to cross the line in the first half, due to an issue with the goalline technology.

This is not the first goal controversy that Villa have been involved with in recent years as last term, Leeds scored against them after their players appeared to have stopped due to an injury.

Marcelo Bielsa advised his team to allow the Villans to score an uncontested equaliser but it was an incident that drew some significant debate.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the game in mid-week, Smith rejected suggestions that the two incidents were comparable.

He said (via the Yorkshire Evening Post): “It was totally different. Because about five minutes before they scored we had a player down injured and we put the ball out.

“Five minutes later we had a player down injured, our players stopped and they carried on. Their manager rightly thought it was the right thing to do.

“That’s sporting integrity – this is technology, totally different.”

Smith’s comments appear to have touched a nerve among fans of the Yorkshire club, with many Leeds supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

I'm sure he was aware it was a goal at HT. so how is it not sporting integrity? Just another hypocrite. Hope him and villa are swapping places with us next season — scott bates (@bates_scott88) June 19, 2020

Bloke was told at half time the technology was broken and goal should have stood. Sporting integrity tells you, you should give the team the goal… that’s if you have sorting integrity that is. He clearly doesnt. #AVFC — Tomo (@TomLufc94) June 19, 2020

Not an ounce of integrity between them two – especially John Terry! He’s correct not to compare himself in any way to Bielsa though – a true sportsman and man of his word and honour – plus one of the top coaches in the world to go with it! — JonR1973 (@jonnyroberts73) June 19, 2020

Hypocrisy at it’s finest — Eden Blackman (@edenblackman) June 19, 2020

😂😂😂 He is pathetic — DM (@1Donie) June 19, 2020

Absolute clown this bloke! – Yes technology seemed to fail but from the below, they had a keeper & at least 2 outfield players that would have seen it was clearly over the line….. So more of a reason to allow the opponents a goal than we gave them when they cried last season pic.twitter.com/uK8GcsQyOe — Ben Torode 💙💛 (@BenTorode4) June 19, 2020

Disgraceful Aston Villa have no integrity whatsoever. Hope your plans for life in the Championship are going well. — Brysie (@BrysieS) June 19, 2020

Not an ounce of integrity between them! — Ivan Buss (@IbBuss) June 19, 2020

Complete weapon — Lee Foster (@Fozmeister1) June 19, 2020