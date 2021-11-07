‘Pathetic’, ‘Needs to sort this out’ – These Bolton Wanderers fans slam key figure after FA Cup draw

Bolton Wanderers were held to a 2-2 draw at home against non-league Stockport County this afternoon.

Ian Evatt’s side have been on a very poor run of form in the league, with the team failing to win in their previous five outings.

Therefore, the cup presented a chance to get back on track but the Trotters could only draw against the fifth-tier outfit who have been big spenders in their league.

Whilst there were some positives for Bolton to take, including Elias Kachunga grabbing his first goal for the club, it was still a disappointing game.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that Evatt is coming in for criticism from the support, who feel that the team should be performing better than they are right now.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the result that centred on the manager from the fans on Twitter…

Woeful what's going on with this club at the moment, pathetic result I give up with this club can't even beat a struggling national League team with our strongest 11 🤦🏼 — Jack Halliwell (@JackHalliwell11) November 7, 2021

Crap result that, i know we have a couple of injuries but drawing at home to non-league opposition is really poor, especially with how we conceded the goals. Evatt needs to sort this out quick #bwfc — Chris Merrills (@CMerrillsBWFC) November 7, 2021

Not a great result today but certainly not the worst either….let's not let the negativity start to creep in again and carry on backing Evatt and the team….in Evatt we trust #bwfc — BANKSY (@banksyofbay1) November 7, 2021

Well that’s uninspiring, doesn’t boost confidence for Crewe on Friday, credit to Stockport but this isn’t good enough from a strong team selection… lots to work on .. league form must be turned around asap . — Chris McKeown (@TheChrisMcKeown) November 7, 2021

How many times does evatt have to get it wrong to get it right? #bwfc — Max⚪️ (@bwfcmax2) November 7, 2021

Second half was dull as dishwater. Quite a few in the squad not up to standard for Evatt's style of play unfortunately. #BWFC — Alex (@Suddyyy) November 7, 2021

Pathetic once again — Max⚪️ (@bwfcmax2) November 7, 2021