Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bolton Wanderers

‘Pathetic’, ‘Needs to sort this out’ – These Bolton Wanderers fans slam key figure after FA Cup draw

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bolton Wanderers were held to a 2-2 draw at home against non-league Stockport County this afternoon.

Ian Evatt’s side have been on a very poor run of form in the league, with the team failing to win in their previous five outings.

Therefore, the cup presented a chance to get back on track but the Trotters could only draw against the fifth-tier outfit who have been big spenders in their league.

Whilst there were some positives for Bolton to take, including Elias Kachunga grabbing his first goal for the club, it was still a disappointing game.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that Evatt is coming in for criticism from the support, who feel that the team should be performing better than they are right now.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the result that centred on the manager from the fans on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Pathetic’, ‘Needs to sort this out’ – These Bolton Wanderers fans slam key figure after FA Cup draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: