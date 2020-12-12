‘Pathetic’, ‘Isn’t good enough’ – These Bristol City fans slam player performance in Rotherham defeat

After a positive result against Blackburn Rovers in midweek, Bristol City served up disappointment for their fans away at Rotherham.

The New York Stadium is always a tough place to go to, and it proved so this afternoon as the Millers secured the victory in the first half.

Matt Crooks opened the scoring after just four minutes, and with just a few minutes left of the half striker Michael Smith converted to double Rotherham’s advantage.

That’s the way it stayed and for Bristol City it seems like whenever they take a step forward on the pitch, they end up taking two steps back.

Obviously manager Dean Holden will take a lot of the blame as he manages the team, but City fans were unimpressed with one player in particular.

It was Antoine Semenyo’s turn to face the music after a less-than impressive first 45 minutes, as fans accused him of lacking effort.

Semenyo is a promising talent however he’s still yet to break his goalscoring duck in the league for City in 32 attempts.

Maybe the lack of goals from Semenyo is frustrating fans as he took some stick during today’s defeat – check out some of the comments from Twitter below.

Semenyo honestly absolutely pathetic — paul davis (@pauldav81858203) December 12, 2020

Semenyo isn’t good enough, so poor the last 3 games — Ryan Wilkinson (@RyanWilkinson22) December 12, 2020

Unpopular opinion, I really dont get the Semenyo hype. Decision making is abysmal. But been really poor all round today — Jason Brewer #FBPE (@jrabrewer) December 12, 2020

No doubt Semenyo has talent but he doesn’t have a footballing brain, terrible decisions at times. I can’t see how he gets a starting place every game? — •Ryan (@19Ryan92) December 12, 2020

Please don't start semenyo for a longtime and hope we never see odowda again he's trash man — StrawbzG🎮 (@StrawbzGamer) December 12, 2020

Weve been absolutely shocking. Vyner getting bullied. Semenyo half heartedly tracking runners. Bakinson yet to complete a pass. Almost certainly can’t be worse 2nd half. 🙄 — Chris Cooper (@ChrisJCooper92) December 12, 2020

Martin yet again looking ineffective. Wells wasted outwide, Semenyo looking inexperienced. Poor all round. Must be changed #Bristolcity — Matt Street (@Streetyx3) December 12, 2020