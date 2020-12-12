Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Pathetic’, ‘Isn’t good enough’ – These Bristol City fans slam player performance in Rotherham defeat

After a positive result against Blackburn Rovers in midweek, Bristol City served up disappointment for their fans away at Rotherham.

The New York Stadium is always a tough place to go to, and it proved so this afternoon as the Millers secured the victory in the first half.

Matt Crooks opened the scoring after just four minutes, and with just a few minutes left of the half striker Michael Smith converted to double Rotherham’s advantage.

That’s the way it stayed and for Bristol City it seems like whenever they take a step forward on the pitch, they end up taking two steps back.

Obviously manager Dean Holden will take a lot of the blame as he manages the team, but City fans were unimpressed with one player in particular.

It was Antoine Semenyo’s turn to face the music after a less-than impressive first 45 minutes, as fans accused him of lacking effort.

Semenyo is a promising talent however he’s still yet to break his goalscoring duck in the league for City in 32 attempts.

Maybe the lack of goals from Semenyo is frustrating fans as he took some stick during today’s defeat – check out some of the comments from Twitter below.


