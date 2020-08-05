‘Pathetic’, ‘Go on’ – Protest against the club draws emotional reaction from many Bristol City fans

Bristol City fans have installed ‘No Holden’ and ‘Ashton Out’ banners outside Ashton Gate in protest after reports indicated that Dean Holden is the frontrunner to be the new manager, which has drawn an emotional reaction from many fans of the club.

The Bristol Post’s Gregor MacGregor reported yesterday that Holden – who was Lee Johnson’s assistant manager and took caretaker control after his sacking in July – had become the preferred candidate to be installed as the club’s permanent manager.

It has been a month since Johnson was sacked after defeat to Cardiff City all but confirmed the end of their play-off hopes.

A string of names have been linked with the job since, including Chris Hughton, newly-available Paul Cook, and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, and the suggestion that Holden was set to be handed the role has drawn a furious response from parts of the Ashton Gate faithful.

Banners were installed outside the Robins ground yesterday, calling for Holden not to be given the job and owner Steve Lansdown to sack CEO Mark Ashton.

Ashton was appointed to the role of CEO in 2016, shortly after the sacking of manager Steve Cotterill and just before the arrival of Johnson.

Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Bristol City matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12 A v Birmingham 1-1 2-2 3-0 0-3

This act of protest has proved divisive among City fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their support and others speaking against it.

Read their reaction here:

embarrassing all round — ben (@benworsley) August 4, 2020

How embarrassing 😂 — Will (@BcfcWill) August 4, 2020

Bit embarrassing and over the top — Robinssonly (@robinssonly) August 4, 2020

Yes lads — pepper1234 (@kieran19962) August 4, 2020

Love this — Futch (@Luke_Futcher) August 4, 2020

Go on lads! 😂😂😂 — Jon (@BristolFingers) August 4, 2020