Ipswich Town and Derby County fans have clashed over Eiran Cashin's disallowed goal in the Tractor Boys' 2-0 win on Saturday.

Kieran McKenna's side secured a seventh consecutive victory with their win at Pride Park - closing the gap on the top two to just two points as a result.

Conor Chaplin opened the scoring after 17 minutes by stylishly finishing off a lightning-quick Ipswich break and George Hirst sealed the win midway through the second half.

But things could have been very different had Derby not had an equaliser ruled out four minutes after the break.

Why was Derby County's equaliser against Ipswich Town disallowed?

Eiran Cashin rose highest to head in a corner early in the second half to send Pride Park into raptures but the referee's whistle quickly put an end to the celebrations.

It's unclear exactly why the goal was disallowed - Paul Warne has suggested it was due to an alleged foul by David McGoldrick on Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton while Haydon Roberts' push on Cameron Burgess has also been highlighted as a potential factor.

Footage of the controversial moment is doing the rounds on social media.

What have the Ipswich Town and Derby County fans said about the disallowed goal?

Unsurprisingly, it's caused a debate between the two sets of fans on Twitter.

Rams fans are fuming...

While Ipswich supporters have had their say as well...