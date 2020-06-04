Latest News
‘Pathetic’, ‘Embarrassing’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans aren’t happy with club announcement
Sheffield Wednesday have announced that they have extended Joey Pelupessy’s contract at the club by a further year.
The midfielder’s contract was set to expire at the end of this year’s campaign, but he’ll now be available to Garry Monk for another season, which is likely to be in the Championship.
The 27-year-old has struggled for consistent game time with the Owls this season though, and has made just 17 appearances in all competitions.
Therefore, it does raise some questions as to why the club have exercised their option to extend his stay at Hillsborough by another year.
Sheffield Wednesday have struggled in the second-half of this year’s campaign, and now find themselves sat 15th in the Championship table with just nine matches remaining to find some much-needed positivity in their results.
It’s safe to say that plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters weren’t best pleased upon hearing the news that Pelupessy has extended his stay at the club for another year.
Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….
I’m done!! Not missed football one bit during lockdown and decisions like this is why! Joke of a club rotten from top to bottom!!
— Richard Mangham (@teddyatswfc) June 4, 2020
Pathetic
— Mark (@mark42swfc) June 4, 2020
Joke of a club ! Worst midfielder I’ve ever witnessed at hillsborough ! #monkout
— Jamie Jackson (@jacko_1066) June 4, 2020
Why o why???? Who has made this decision??
— Peter (@Peter60504275) June 4, 2020
Get your bags packed @GarryMonk decisions like this will cost you the patience of the fans and will end up costing you the job.
— John Paul (@Owl4Life23) June 4, 2020
I'm done with it now. I will not watch a team with Pessy in it anymore. I will not renew.
— Unbeliever (@bogusdavecooper) June 4, 2020
Likeable bloke, but just not top end championship standard. League 1 maybe. Very uninspiring resigning.
— keiron wilcock (@keiron1972) June 4, 2020
Noooooooooo
— George Walker (@GeorgeW44871921) June 4, 2020
league 1 tour
— Bailey (@Bailey94435392) June 4, 2020
Not one supporter can say anything positive about joey. Just shows how poor he is. Attitude is top notch but he ain’t good enough.
— Dazza_UTO🦉 (@Dazza_UTO) June 4, 2020
WHO is in charge of recruitment? This is embarrassing.
— Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) June 4, 2020
Bad choice.
— Lenodh (@Lenodhstrom) June 4, 2020