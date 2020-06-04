Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Pathetic', 'Embarrassing' – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans aren't happy with club announcement

9 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday have announced that they have extended Joey Pelupessy’s contract at the club by a further year. 

The midfielder’s contract was set to expire at the end of this year’s campaign, but he’ll now be available to Garry Monk for another season, which is likely to be in the Championship.

The 27-year-old has struggled for consistent game time with the Owls this season though, and has made just 17 appearances in all competitions.

Therefore, it does raise some questions as to why the club have exercised their option to extend his stay at Hillsborough by another year.

Sheffield Wednesday have struggled in the second-half of this year’s campaign, and now find themselves sat 15th in the Championship table with just nine matches remaining to find some much-needed positivity in their results.

It’s safe to say that plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters weren’t best pleased upon hearing the news that Pelupessy has extended his stay at the club for another year.

