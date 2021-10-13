‘Pathetic’, ‘Embarrassing’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to recent events

Many Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 home defeat against Sutton United last night in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Danny Cowley once again named a much changed side for this fixture, with the likes of Paul Downing, George Hirst and Louis Thompson coming into the starting eleven.

However their collective efforts eventually came to nothing, with goals from Isaac Olaofe and Louis John earning the visitors the points as they strengthened their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of the competition.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Fratton Park faithful to react to the result, with many taking to social media to express their views on what they had seen from their side during the defeat on home turf.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Pompey once again fell short in the cup competition.

We're league one for a reason & the Papa Johns Trophy is the closest we'll be getting to silverware. Pathetic that a Club of our size can't compete with a stronger, bigger squad.. 👎👎👎👎👎👎👎 — Pompey9219 (@pompey9219) October 12, 2021

Jeez that was poor! Play the kids next time Cowley! Can only do better surely — Jamie Fox (@jamiefox83) October 12, 2021

You know that was one of the worst experiences ever when I was glad full time whistle went. Only positive was I got a wave off Danny Cowley. Embarrassing night — Alex Furniss (@furniss_alex) October 12, 2021

No shots on target at home sorry not good enough ! — 🐮 MooArmy FC 🐮 (@Aaron25650310) October 12, 2021

Get the youngsters playing for rest of this competition — Leroi Jackson (@LeroiJackson16) October 12, 2021

Fortress Fratton curse — Neil (@monolocoUK) October 12, 2021

i know it’s only the pizza trophy but guys.. come on. really. have a word. https://t.co/J6R3q9jpwR — chris robinson (@gingerboyo) October 12, 2021