‘Pathetic’, ‘Complete farce’ – Many Derby County fans react to report concerning Leeds United clash

20 mins ago

It was reportedly proposed that the Championship clash between Derby County and Leeds United be played at Southampton’s stadium as it was identified as high-risk, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from many Rams fans. 

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Pride Park on the 25th of April but with the Championship set to resume on the 20th of June, it appears there was concern over the rearranged fixture.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the game was identified as high-risk by the national lead officer of the UK’s football police Mark Roberts and there was a proposal for it to be played at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.

It is understood that both clubs, and the EFL were strongly against the plans, which would’ve meant playing the game 166 miles away from Pride Park and more than 230 miles away from Elland Road.

Roberts has now denied such plans were ever in place and suggested the accusations are “categorically untrue”.

It looks set to be a tasty clash between the two sides given their recent rivalry and the fact that Leeds are top of the table, while the Rams are pushing for a play-off spot.

It is understood that Derbyshire police have agreed to review the security but insist that it will not need to be moved from the Rams home ground.

The proposed move looks unlikely to go ahead but it has still drawn a frustrated reaction from many fans of the East Midlands club.

Read the reaction of Derby supporters here:


